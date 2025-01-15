How To Order An Affogato At McDonald's

For most McDonald's customers, the list of available options doesn't leave too much room for interpretation. And while there are McDonald's menu items you should avoid ordering, there are some you can order together and combine, leveraging a little creative license to yield something even better. This is the case with the affogato.

If you haven't had one of these before, it may sound like a McDonald's menu item you should order when traveling internationally, but at its most basic, an affogato is simply ice cream topped with espresso. Given that Mickey D's offers both of these items, there's no reason you can't enjoy this Italian classic treat at your closest location. In a YouTube video, a chef at McDonald's Headquarters demonstrates how to whip one of these bittersweet concoctions with just two standard menu options. Simply order a shot of espresso and a cup of vanilla soft serve, then pour the shot into your soft serve and enjoy.