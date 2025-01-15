The Definitive Ranking Of Chick-Fil-A's Dipping Sauces

Heading to Chick-fil-A for one of the chain's chicken sandwiches or nuggets? Here's your guide to the best dipping sauces to flavor that tasty chicken. The dipping sauces come with orders of nuggets, which ranked high on our list of the best fast-food chicken nuggets and tenders. You can also ask for sauce to dip your fries or put on your sandwich. Some of the restaurant's most popular options are even sold in larger quantities at the grocery store so that you can keep them on-hand at home.

We sampled all of them, dipping nuggets in each portable tub to get the full Chick-fil-A flavor effect. When tasting, we considered flavor, of course, but also looked at texture and thickness. Great sauce is thick enough to stick to each nugget, and that ended up a big factor that separated the okay sauces from those that really got our attention. There weren't any sauces that we wouldn't order again. Some definitely stood out for their balanced flavor that worked so well with the chicken, plus the thick consistency. Finally, we learned a little bit about the nutrition facts in each option. Sauces don't typically bring a lot of nutritional benefits, but we noted which were loaded with more sugar than we expected so that people looking to limit their intake could be aware.