Chick-Fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu, Ranked From Worst To Best

Chick-fil-A is one of my favorite spots to grab a quick and tasty lunch, but did you know that you can get the same mouthwatering chicken for breakfast? While Chick-fil-A may not have invented the chicken sandwich, the chain certainly did a lot to perfect it.

I wanted to branch out from the tried-and-true to make sure that I was ordering the best of the best, so I sampled the entire lineup of breakfast favorites from Chick-fil-A to see which rose to the top. It was hard to beat chicken, but a lot of the extras were equally delicious and great to start the day. Sandwiches dominated the menu, but there were also a few sides and lighter fare for variety.

Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 in the morning, so you'll have to roll out of bed on time to grab one of these tasty options. Just be sure to plan your visit on a day other than Sunday since the chain is famously closed one day each week. They're worth setting an alarm for, however, and stopping by the restaurant.