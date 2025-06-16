Chick-Fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu, Ranked From Worst To Best
Chick-fil-A is one of my favorite spots to grab a quick and tasty lunch, but did you know that you can get the same mouthwatering chicken for breakfast? While Chick-fil-A may not have invented the chicken sandwich, the chain certainly did a lot to perfect it.
I wanted to branch out from the tried-and-true to make sure that I was ordering the best of the best, so I sampled the entire lineup of breakfast favorites from Chick-fil-A to see which rose to the top. It was hard to beat chicken, but a lot of the extras were equally delicious and great to start the day. Sandwiches dominated the menu, but there were also a few sides and lighter fare for variety.
Chick-fil-A stops serving breakfast at 10:30 in the morning, so you'll have to roll out of bed on time to grab one of these tasty options. Just be sure to plan your visit on a day other than Sunday since the chain is famously closed one day each week. They're worth setting an alarm for, however, and stopping by the restaurant.
15. Hash brown scramble bowl
Go tortilla-free, but still get the potato, egg, and chicken combo in a bowl. If you want classic breakfast flavors, like egg, cheese, and meat, this has everything that you need. But the ingredients list is about all it has going for it, especially when you put it side-by-side with a tasty sandwich or breakfast burrito. I liked the same mixture of flavors in other forms much better.
I wanted things to be more incorporated so that I could enjoy eggs, sausage, and cheese in every bite. But this bowl seemed more thrown together with large chunks of egg and sausage on top. The strips of sausage were especially difficult to deal with. In the end, I ate each ingredient pretty much on its own rather than mixed together in a bowl. It wasn't that any of the flavors were off, just the actual execution of the bowl, putting this one at the bottom of my list.
14. Fruit cup
You can get a small seasonal fruit cup as a side or your main breakfast. It includes strawberries, blueberries, orange slices, and apples. Even though this is a deliciously fresh option that I really love, the high cost had me thinking twice about just how much I wanted a cup of fruit. The small cup is around $3, while the medium, which is what I ordered, costs $4. The large cup of fruit, which is a generous serving but still meant for one person, is $5.75.
My Chick-fil-A is located next door to a grocery store, where I can get the same fruit for a fraction of the cost. If I'm picking up breakfast for the family, I'd just as soon run into the supermarket for more fruit at a lower price. The same day that I ordered Chick-fil-A, I stopped at Costco for 2 pounds of strawberries for less than the cost of the medium fruit cup at the fast food chain.
13. Sausage, egg, and cheese muffin
The sausage, egg, and cheese English muffin option is decent, but it can't compare to any of the chicken sandwiches. The sausage patty is pretty large but not as tender as the chain's chicken. It was also a bit harder to eat, thanks to the tougher muffin and patty. English muffins can also get little crumbs everywhere, which isn't a deal breaker, but still quite annoying when you're eating on-the-go. I liked the combination of cheese and egg, but it was still lackluster when put side-by-side with other tastier sandwich options at Chick-fil-A.
At the end of breakfast, this was the sandwich that I was the least excited about. The sausage was my least favorite breakfast meat, and the English muffin was my least favorite bread option. It's not bad, but just not as good as any of the other sandwiches on the Chick-fil-A menu.
12. Sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit
The sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit is a small step above the same combination on an English muffin. I preferred the flaky and butter biscuits over the English muffins every time. But the sausage patty still isn't as tasty or appealing as the other breakfast meats at Chick-fil-A, earning this one a lower spot on my list.
The egg and cheese worked well with the biscuit, but this sausage patty was also quite tough. It adds a greasiness to the sandwich that isn't there in either the bacon or the chicken option. My favorite part of this breakfast, by far, was the biscuit. I'm not sure what magic Chick-fil-A has, but the biscuits always turn out perfectly cooked and rich. The only downside is that they tend to fall apart faster than the English muffins once you start eating, so make sure to have your sandwich wrapper ready to catch any crumbs.
11. Spicy chicken biscuit
If you like a little more kick, go with the spicy chicken biscuit. It isn't too hot, however, and is still enjoyable for most people who like this little bit of extra flavor. The spice is sprinkled throughout the breading on the chicken, which ensures that you get a little bit of heat in every bite. This pairs well with the crunch of the fried chicken.
People who like spicy chicken will love this option, but it doesn't have quite the same widespread appeal as the rest of the Chick-fil-A breakfast lineup. I really liked it, but it had a little bit too much heat for my kids. Because Chick-fil-A is our go-to family spot, I ended up putting this sandwich a bit further down on the list just because we were so split. If it were up to just me, I'd move this up a few spaces. But to be fair to those who can't handle the heat, I had to mark this one down a couple of notches.
10. Hash brown scramble burrito
I didn't have high hopes for a fast food breakfast burrito, but the Chick-fil-A hashbrown scramble burrito blew me away. It was full of fluffy scrambled eggs and hashbrowns, plus breakfast meat. I went with sausage, which was okay, but if I was to order it again (and we definitely will), chicken will be the perfect addition.
This burrito is a pretty filling option that is still easy to take on the go. The only reason that it ended up where it did on my list was that I favored sandwiches I'd specifically go to Chick-fil-A to get. I liked this for breakfast, but if I'm craving a breakfast burrito, I want something loaded with salsa, crema, avocado, and all the fixins. This one was good but still pretty basic. In the end, I'd rather go to a burrito hotspot for this type of breakfast. If you're a frequent Chick-fil-A eater, however, and want to switch things up, you'll be happy if you give the burrito a try.
9. Egg white grill
It's hard to beat the Chick-fil-A fried chicken patty, so we weren't expecting much from the egg white muffin sandwich. But imagine our surprise when it turned out to be super flavorful and full of protein. This sandwich has classic breakfast flavors, like egg and cheese, with a grilled chicken patty. This was the only grilled chicken option that I saw on the breakfast menu, which earned it a higher spot than I expected on my list.
Even though I love some Chick-fil-A fried chicken, there are mornings when I just don't want all that heavy food. This is a perfect option that satisfies a craving for a savory breakfast sandwich without being too greasy. If you want to make it even lighter, omit the cheese and add a small amount of your favorite Chick-fil-A dipping sauce instead. If you want something more substantial, add extra bacon, cheese, sliced tomato, or even pickles.
8. Hash browns
I have to admit that I am a sucker for just about any kind of hashbrowns. The soft potato interior and crispy exterior are the perfect addition to breakfast, especially when they have a little extra salt or seasoning. These aren't super greasy, which tends to be common in fast food hashbrowns, but they are not always what I want first thing in the morning.
The Chick-fil-A hashbrowns come in crispy and salty rounded disks, but they're a bit light on flavor compared to some other fast food chains. Still, they are the only potato-based side on the breakfast menu and one that I'd order again to round out my meal. These ranked in the middle of our list of fast food hashbrowns, although there was quite steep competition.
I liked the hashbrowns, especially when they're piping hot, but I would sprinkle a little more salt over them next time. You can also get dipping sauces if you want to add flavor that way. The container is convenient and large enough to hold a small sauce for dipping as well. You can also add them to your breakfast sandwich for a little extra something.
7. Berry parfait
If you want something a little lighter, the berry parfait is your best bet at Chick-fil-A. You can get it with harvest nut granola or small cookie pieces. The small bowl comes with fresh strawberries and blueberries on top, and you can sprinkle your topping over it when you're ready to eat to keep it crunchy.
The only reason this didn't end up higher on my ultimate list is that it isn't all that much different from other yogurt parfaits. When I go by Chick-fil-A, my favorites are things that I can't find anywhere else (mainly the tasty chicken). If I want something a bit lighter, this would be my choice. But if that's the case, I'm probably grabbing breakfast at home anyway. It did earn a slightly higher spot in my lineup than the hashbrowns, although I debated between the two for a while. Ultimately, the parfait has more appeal because it can work as a main for a lighter breakfast or a side for a bigger spread.
6. Bacon, egg, and cheese muffin
The first of the bacon sandwiches that I tried was the English muffin option. I was already underwhelmed with the muffin sandwiches, but the bacon added a nice flavor, plus a little bit of extra crisp. This worked well alongside the English muffin, which tends to be a bit on the chewy side for my taste preferences.
Salty bacon is a classic combo with egg and cheese and is just what I think of when I want a breakfast sandwich. So, for traditionalists, this may have ended up higher on their lists than it did on mine. The eggs on this sandwich were fluffy and the perfect accompaniment to perfectly cooked bacon. The English muffin was okay, but it was really the filling that made this sandwich really tasty. It ended up just above the middle when I compared it side-by-side with other Chick-fil-A breakfast offerings.
5. Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit
This is one of only a few options with bacon on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu and was my favorite over the similarly constructed English muffin sandwich. The combination of bacon, egg, and cheese makes this a really tasty choice, but the standout here was the biscuit. Like the other biscuit-based sandwiches, it was perfectly cooked and warm. The flaky biscuit also helped the other ingredients meld together, so I got a tasty combination with every bite.
It gets a bit crumbly, so make sure to keep napkins on hand if you go with this sandwich. I went with the suggested combo of American cheese and egg, but you can also substitute pepper jack for a little extra kick. Add extra bacon for an even more salty, savory flavor or even a sausage patty to turn this into a meat-lovers option. But make sure to go with the biscuit, which is worth the extra mess.
4. Chick-fil-A chick-n-minis
What's cuter than mini sandwiches in a to-go box? These chick-n-minis are tasty and portable, plus you can add them to your breakfast order to easily share. I like adding an order to my family breakfast so that we all get our fix of Chick-fil-A chicken, even if we end up going with something else off the breakfast menu.
The chick-n-minis are square-shaped biscuits with small pieces of chicken on each one. They aren't very fancy, but you can dress them up with added sauces or condiments. I like a touch of honey for a sweeter breakfast side or a single pickle chip if I want to replicate my favorite Chick-fil-A sandwich in miniature. You can also enjoy one order for yourself and put something different on each mini. These ended up fairly high on our list because of their delicious flavor and shareability. The only downside is that because they are pretty small, they cool quickly compared to the larger chicken sandwich. It's best to enjoy these ones right away rather than wait until you get home.
3. Chicken, egg, and cheese muffin
The first of the full-size chicken sandwiches on my list is the chicken, egg, and cheese English muffin. Yes, I'm generally not as big a fan of the English muffin at Chick-fil-A, but for the tasty and crunchy fried chicken, I can deal with the slightly chewy bread.
The airiness of the English muffin works best as a base for the chicken sandwich with egg and cheese because the chicken is so substantial. The egg and cheese are definitely overshadowed by the other ingredients, but they do turn this into more of a breakfast pairing. I have strong opinions (in the negative) about ketchup with eggs, but other people who tasted this sandwich swore by adding a little bit of ketchup to the muffin. It seeps into all of the nooks and crannies to bring extra flavor to your breakfast. You could do the same thing with other Chick-fil-A sauces as well.
2. Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit
The chicken biscuit is a classic choice that includes the restaurant's famous chicken on a flaky biscuit. The chicken sandwich, which comes on a bun on the standard menu, is the chain's most famous dish and certainly one of the most ordered items. The breakfast version, which comes on a biscuit, has been my go-to breakfast order because it's something that I can only get at Chick-fil-A. Most of the other things on the menu can be replicated at other restaurants pretty closely, but I have yet to find a fast food chain that does chicken better than Chick-fil-A.
The main differences between this chicken sandwich and the one you'll get at lunch are the change-up in bread and the absence of a pickle. Rumors of soaking chicken in pickle juice have always circulated, but it's more likely that MSG is responsible for the savory flavor of Chick-fil-A chicken. So you'll still get that signature taste, although you can add a pickle to your order if you really want to be sure. The biscuit is a nice way to turn this sandwich into something more "breakfasty," although it does have a hard time holding up to the chicken, especially if you get a larger piece. That was a problem I was more than happy to handle, mainly by eating the sandwich.
1. Chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit
I was surprised to find that my standard chicken biscuit order was dethroned in this side-by-side comparison by its slightly elevated relative, the chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich. This option adds cheese and egg to the classic Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, which makes it more substantial to start the day and gives it more of a breakfast vibe.
Of course, the super flavorful chicken and flaky biscuit skyrocketed this choice to the top of my list. But the addition of the cheese and scrambled egg on top really worked for me. I stuck with American cheese, but you can go with Colby jack or pepper jack instead. If you want an even heftier sandwich, add bacon and sausage as well. You can add the other breakfast meats to the chicken sandwich but not add chicken to the other offerings, which is important to consider if you really want to build a sky-high breakfast sandwich.
The chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit also ranked high on our overall test of fast food breakfast sandwiches. It's safe to say that the Chick-fil-A chicken has worked its magic on a wide range of happy patrons.
Methodology
I picked up a breakfast buffet from Chick-fil-A to try all of the early-day items for myself. I also enlisted the help of my kids to get another perspective, especially when it came to the spicier options. A few friends weighed in, providing their insight not just on the side-by-side comparison but also on their favorite orders over the years. Together, we all gave each a little taste and compared not just the flavor but the overall combination of the meats and bread as well.
Many of the sandwiches have similar ingredients, relying on breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and cheese. So, I really had to pay close attention to the subtle differences, like bacon versus sausage. Sandwiches weren't the only thing to try, and I also compared bowls, burritos, and sides. Since these tend to be add-ons to my order, I considered how tasty they were and how much they added to the overall cost of a fast food breakfast. Many of my favorites were exclusive to Chick-fil-A and not breakfasts that I could pick up at any fast food restaurant.