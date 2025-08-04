The Legal Reason Chick-Fil-A's Ice Cream Is Actually Called 'Ice Dream'

Sweet treats at Chick-fil-A are, without a doubt, delicious, including chocolate chunk cookies, milkshakes, and Ice Dream cups. Wait just a second, shouldn't that be ice cream? Ice cream at Chick-fil-A is actually called Ice Dream, and it isn't just a catchy phrase. There's actually a legal reason behind it, and that reason has to do with the ingredients that go into its deliciously creamy dairy products. Chick-fil-A keeps its exact recipe for Ice Dream a secret, as well it should, but the main ingredients are clear: milk, sugar, artificial flavoring, emulsifiers, and stabilizers.

The issue boils down to the amount of ingredients, specifically the milk fats (the fats derived from milk), which need to be at a certain percentage for a product to legally be called ice cream. To be called ice cream, a product needs to contain at least 10% milk fat per gallon; otherwise, it has to go by a different name.

Chick-fil-A's Ice Dream contains less than the requisite 10%, and although that choice seems to be intentional and results in a lighter-textured product with fewer calories than traditional ice cream, this dairy product simply can't be called ice cream. Although Chick-fil-A may not be able to call its frozen dairy dessert ice cream, Ice Dream is still a big hit with customers. In fact, the seasonal Peach Milkshake, made with Ice Dream dessert and topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry, scored the second spot from the top in a recent ranking of signature fast food desserts.