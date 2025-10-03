8 Fast Food Salads, Ranked From Worst To Best

Hitting up a fast food restaurant doesn't mean you have to stick with the usual burgers, sandwiches, and fries comprising the bulk of many drive-thru menus. I do love a good cheeseburger, but more than that, I love having options. When I want something fresh and veggie-packed, a burger won't cut it. Happily, salads are on offer at a number of quick-eat spots, and I was excited to taste-test and rank the greener options at my local fast food joints. Restaurant salads tend to taste better than homemade – the ingredients are fresh, the dressings made in-house — and I was curious to see which, if any, fast food salads provided that same effect, but at drive-thru prices. I've already ranked every salad from Schlotzsky's and discovered that just because a spot is fast-casual doesn't mean it can't offer some phenomenal salads.

I picked up eight salads, two each from Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, and Zaxby's (McDonald's stopped selling salads in 2020), and compared them in terms of their flavor, freshness, and value for money. Two fast food spots excelled with their veggie-forward offerings in nearly every way; another brand was okay but overpriced, and the last one ... well, at least it was cheap.