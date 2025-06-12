13 Signature Fast Food Desserts, Ranked

Though there was some shifting in the car on the way home and some slight melting, this concrete from Culver's is the big winner tonight. And yes, I did get to pick my own toppings, but I went with classic flavors of chocolate and peanut butter Reese's cups, which were a perfect pair. But beyond that, the texture of the custard was super smooth and creamy and held up to a bit of wait time before melting.

Culver's uses Reeses cups, not Reese's Pieces, which is a great choice in my opinion. I'm not a fan of cold chocolate chips or other hard chocolate candies like Reese's Pieces in my ice cream — they get stuck in your teeth, are too crunchy, and the flavor is usually weak. Luckily, Culver's seems to know this too, and opted for the softer and easier-to-enjoy Reese's cups. These offered a touch of texture in the smooth custard and that pop of warm peanut butter flavor against the chocolate. Overall, the quality of the ingredients and the variety of mix-ins to choose from made my concrete absolutely delicious and could do the same for most custard lovers.