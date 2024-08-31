The Best And Worst Of Fast Food Mac And Cheese Ranked

Noodles & Company is known for selling drool-worthy pasta dishes in a fast casual setting, and people love the food, myself included. In fact, before I conducted this head-to-head comparison, I thought the Wisconsin Mac and Cheese would probably rank No. 1 on my list, or, at the very least, make the top three. However, as you can see, it only earned a solid middle place ranking as No. 5 out of nine. It definitely blew the four lower-ranking options out of the water but simply didn't measure up to the top four.

Noodles Wisconsin Mac and Cheese is made with cheddar and jack cheese for classic flavor. It also has cream to bring it all together. Overall, the flavor is fantastic. The noodles are cooked to the ideal al dente texture, too. They give the dish lots of bite and balance the creaminess to perfection. Even so, it was pretty dry overall. It could have used about twice as much sauce (something you can order) and the flavor wasn't as rich as you'd expect. Actually, it was a bit bland. I wouldn't say it was bad by any means. I still like it quite a bit and will most likely order it again many times in the future, but a dash of salt and a bit more sauce would go a long way.

Noodles also offers several variations on the classic Wisconsin Mac, like Buffalo Chicken Mac, BBQ Chicken Mac, and Gluten-Sensitive Mac. You can also load up your $6.50 (small) or $7.50 (regular) bowl with lots of veggies and other proteins. So, if you are looking for a complete meal, Noodles has you covered. Just make sure to order extra sauce.

