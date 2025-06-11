The Best McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Of All Time

If you grew up anytime in the last 40 years, chances are you remember digging into a Happy Meal just to see what toy was inside. It didn't matter if the food was cold — the toy was the star of the show. Maybe it was a tiny race car, a weird transforming burger, or something tied to a movie you watched on repeat. Whatever it was, it probably ended up at the bottom of a toy box — or in your backpack, or under the car seat — but for a little while, it was everything.

McDonald's launched the first Happy Meal toys in 1979, and things took off fast. Some of them were simple. Some were surprisingly cool. Over the years, they teamed up with cartoons, video games, and big movie studios — even made up their own characters. A few toys were so popular that people started collecting them. Like, seriously collecting them. There's a whole market for this stuff now, and people will drop real money for ones that are still in the package.

The best toys weren't always the flashiest. They were the ones that felt fun. The ones you kept in your pocket or showed off to your friends. This list rounds up the ones that mattered — the ones that actually meant something to kids. Not because they were valuable but because they were part of a moment. That little jolt of excitement when you opened the box and saw what you got? That's what stuck.