This Secret Ingredient May Be The Reason Why Chick-Fil-A's Chicken Is So Delicious

For many fast food connoisseurs, nothing beats the savory flavor and perfectly crisp texture of Chick-fil-A chicken. Considering Chick-fil-A's most ordered items include its crispy waffle fries and classic chicken sandwich, the popular chain doesn't need to woo its customers with highly specialized meals.

Given the fact that Chick-fil-A's Original Chicken Sandwich received the No. 1 spot in Chowhound's concise list of ranked fast food chicken sandwiches, it's no surprise that fans have speculated over the ingredients and process behind the company's elusive recipe. Over the years, countless recipe developers have created their own versions of Chick-fil-A's chicken, and surprisingly, many swear by the addition of powdered sugar.

Chick-fil-A nuggets not only have the perfect amount of salt, but if you've eaten these flavorful morsels more than once, you've also probably detected a faint sweetness in every bite. Next to dousing your at-home bites in a tangy buttermilk base, many at-home recipes include a dredging mixture that contains flour, salt, paprika, and a few spoonfuls of powdered sugar. With its fine texture, it's easily incorporated into flour and helps give your copycat recipe an extra crispy bite.

Additionally, since powdered sugar is simply sugar that's been ground extra fine and oftentimes, includes a small amount of cornstarch to keep it clump-free, this ingredient may help your chicken create a more noticeable golden brown crust. That being said, while many swear by using confectioner's sugar in their copycat recipes, does the official ingredient list for Chick-fil-A's chicken actually include this powdery substance?