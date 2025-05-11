12 Of The Best Taco Bell Menu Hacks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The existing Taco Bell menu is the mother lode of restaurant hacks. It seems like the evolution from its original 1962 menu has been built on stuffing one item into to create the menu we enjoy today. Given the fact that Taco Bell is continuing to hack its own menu, it makes sense that Taco Bell has inspired a decent amount of menu hacks among its fans. These days, living mas is all about taking a penchant for culinary creativity to the next level and seeing what you can put together from the Taco Bell best seller menu.

So what makes a good Taco Bell hack? The first box to check off is price. Menu hacks that get a decent bang for their buck are the most popular. There are also plenty of menu hacks that seek to capture a sense of Taco Bell nostalgia by recreating discontinued menu items. Regardless of a menu hacker's motivation, one of the best things about hacking Taco Bell's menu is the restaurant's digital interface. Online ordering and digital kiosks make it extremely easy to customize each menu item to your liking. The menu offers truly limitless options for hacking, and here are some of the best.