Rhubarb and Cardamom Oat Muffins Recipe

If your garden has given you a bounty of ruby-hued rhubarb, think beyond pies and try highlighting it in some moist and nutritious spiced muffins. These rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – have a nutty flavor and chewy bite from a combination of quick oats and oat flour, warm spice from ground cardamom, and a crunchy streusel topping made with walnuts and brown sugar. The tart and citrusy flavor of fresh rhubarb is a perfect contrast to the rich flavor of these easy muffins.

The batter comes together quickly and can even be made a day ahead, refrigerated, and then scooped and baked first thing in the morning for a delicious breakfast treat. These muffins will also freeze well once baked, so make a double batch to have on hand whenever you want the summery flavor of rhubarb. These muffins are naturally gluten-free — just be sure to look for gluten-free quick oats on your grocer's shelf. If you haven't baked with cardamom before, you are sure to enjoy this aromatic spice that blends perfectly with a touch of cinnamon and vanilla.