Every Texas Roadhouse Appetizer, Ranked

Steak is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you envision a meal at Texas Roadhouse. After all, the steakhouse is known for serving up an array of tasty cuts. However, the menu also features a collection of delicious appetizers you don't want to miss out on — I'm not just talking about the drool-worthy fresh baked rolls either. If you've ever wondered which appetizers are worth ordering and which ones you might want to pass on, I've got the answers for you.

I went to Texas Roadhouse with a friend and ordered every appetizer on the menu. While my server was a bit surprised, it was super fun, and it allowed me to rank them all from worst to best based on the following criteria: flavor, texture, presentation, uniqueness, price, and overall quality. I'll dive deeper into methodology at the end, but hopefully, my insights will help you skip over the duds and go straight for the good stuff. Don't get me wrong. Compared to many other chain restaurants, Texas Roadhouse serves appetizers that are all pretty tasty. You can also tell they are made with quality ingredients, so you really can't go wrong. Even so, you probably want to save as much room for steak as possible, right? Keep reading to find out how Texas Roadhouse's appetizers measure up against each other so you can do exactly that. Believe me, your wallet and your stomach will thank you.