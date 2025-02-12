Every Texas Roadhouse Appetizer, Ranked
Steak is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you envision a meal at Texas Roadhouse. After all, the steakhouse is known for serving up an array of tasty cuts. However, the menu also features a collection of delicious appetizers you don't want to miss out on — I'm not just talking about the drool-worthy fresh baked rolls either. If you've ever wondered which appetizers are worth ordering and which ones you might want to pass on, I've got the answers for you.
I went to Texas Roadhouse with a friend and ordered every appetizer on the menu. While my server was a bit surprised, it was super fun, and it allowed me to rank them all from worst to best based on the following criteria: flavor, texture, presentation, uniqueness, price, and overall quality. I'll dive deeper into methodology at the end, but hopefully, my insights will help you skip over the duds and go straight for the good stuff. Don't get me wrong. Compared to many other chain restaurants, Texas Roadhouse serves appetizers that are all pretty tasty. You can also tell they are made with quality ingredients, so you really can't go wrong. Even so, you probably want to save as much room for steak as possible, right? Keep reading to find out how Texas Roadhouse's appetizers measure up against each other so you can do exactly that. Believe me, your wallet and your stomach will thank you.
9: Grilled Shrimp Appetizer
Seafood lovers might not be so happy to hear this, but Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Shrimp Appetizer was the least impressive option on the appetizer menu. It may be one of the least expensive appetizers (it's only $8.49), but I still recommend skipping it. Why? Well, for starters, it only comes with five shrimp, and that is pretty disappointing. The overall dish looks a bit more filling but only because the shrimp are placed on top of the chain's undeniably delicious fresh-baked rolls made with homemade yeast. It's a good idea to serve the shrimp that way, but you already get the rolls for free, so there's no real appeal to ordering more. I almost felt like you might be able to order a side of shrimp for less money and build your own open-faced roll sandwich at the table. It was kind of a letdown, to be honest.
The actual shrimp on this appetizer was not bad, though, especially considering the fact that I'm in a land-locked state (Colorado). It was buttery, slightly salty, and had a nice spice blend overall. It also came with a wedge of lemon which, when squeezed over the top, helped brighten the rich flavors. Even so, Texas Roadhouse's other appetizers were much tastier. Is the Grilled Shrimp Appetizer a bad choice? Not necessarily. But I have no problem saying that I think every other starter is much better, especially if you consider portion size and presentation.
8: Tater Skins
Texas Roadhouse Tater Skins came in second-to-last, so they didn't do well when compared to all the other appetizer options on the menu. Even so, they are a significant upgrade from the potato skins you find at your average bar. At first glance, they may look like all the others, but after tasting I could tell that Texas Roadhouse didn't use a pre-made or frozen product. The potatoes had a fresh taste that simply wouldn't be possible if the product was ever frozen. That alone makes them much better than your typical chain restaurant potato skins, which have an interesting U.S. origin story. These potato skins from Texas Roadhouse were cut and cooked to perfection. Each half was cut thin enough to get super crunchy edges but still thick enough to give me some soft potato bite in the center, so the quality was on point.
The Tater Skins at Texas Roadhouse also had a good amount of cheese melted over the top, so that's a big win. In addition, I could taste a light dusting of salt, and they came with sour cream on the side. However, they didn't have any green onions, and I think those would have improved the overall flavor quite a bit. I should note that I ordered them with the bacon on the side, but even if it came right on top, I doubt that could have saved them from such a low ranking. Really, the competition simply outperformed them. It's not their fault, though. The recipe just doesn't offer anything new or exciting.
7: Boneless Buffalo Wings
Coming in seventh place among the nine appetizers is Texas Roadhouse's Boneless Buffalo Wings. This appetizer allows you to pick between mild or hot sauces, and we opted for hot. While the wings were pretty spicy and tasty overall, they were more like a medium level of spice, in my opinion. I might be a bit biased, though, because food gets pretty spicy here in Colorado. Regardless, they aren't for you if you can't handle a bit of heat. In addition to a decent kick, the Buffalo sauce also had lots of flavor. It was pretty tangy and more peppery than other Buffalo sauces I've had. I couldn't shake the feeling that there was something different about it, but I'm not exactly sure how. Still, different in this case doesn't mean bad. It was yummy overall.
We also got a side of ranch with our Boneless Buffalo Wings, and it was just okay. If you really like dill, it might be more your speed, but there was too much for my liking. I thought it kind of took over. The quality of the chicken also seemed good, so there isn't much bad to say about the dish as a whole. However, it didn't blow my taste-testing friend's socks off, and they typically love Buffalo wings. There's no doubt, though, that the Boneless Buffalo Wings outshined the Tater Skins and Grilled Shrimp Appetizer regarding flavor.
6: Cheese Fries
Texas Roadhouse's Cheese Fries are nothing to scoff at. The recipe is pretty straightforward, so it may not be reinventing the wheel, but that doesn't mean you should immediately overlook them. The best part about the Cheese Fries is that they are super cheesy. They even give you a super-satisfying cheese pull. Texas Roadhouse doesn't mess around with a fake cheese product either. Instead, you get tons of delicious, melted cheddar cheese and no dry fries — perfect!
The Cheese Fries are made with thicker steak fries, which makes sense considering Texas Roadhouse is a steak joint. Thanks to the extra-wide cut of the potatoes, they do a great job holding plenty of melted goodness. However, I thought they lacked the crunch needed to give them a better ranking. I should tell you that steak fries aren't my favorite in general, so it would be hard to sway me in that direction, but I still liked the Cheese Fries much more than the previous appetizers we've mentioned. The flavor was deliciously salty and spot-on as a whole. Honestly, they were better than I expected, so I had no problem putting them above the bottom third of my ranking. Still, it only gets better from here on out.
5: Fried Pickles
Planted firmly in the middle of my ranking is Texas Roadhouse's Fried Pickles, and you know what? I've got to hand it to 'em. They are pretty delicious. Upon my first bite, I could tell the restaurant used a tried and true, classic recipe that aims to please. The pickles themselves are cut a bit thinner than some pickle chips, but in this case, it really works. The thinner cut really adds to the overall crispiness of the texture, and since they are a fried food, that's definitely what you want. Even with the reduced width, you still get plenty of tangy pickle flavor too, so no complaints here.
In addition to the width of the pickle chips, the batter used locks in the crispy texture in expert fashion. It's light, extra crunchy, and packed with yummy flavor. Of course, the ranch dressing provided for dipping further seals the deal regarding flavor and texture. As I mentioned before, it has lots of dill, but I thought it worked much better paired with the Fried Pickles. The ranch is also thick enough that you get a good coating with every dunk. Lastly, you get a pretty big portion of pickle chips with every order, so they are perfect for sharing. However, something tells me all you pickle lovers out there might have trouble with that.
4: Texas Red Chili
Finally, it's time to delve into the items ranked in the top half of the list. The first appetizer that managed to secure a spot in the upper part of my appetizer ranking is the Texas Red Chili. You may be thinking, wait — isn't soup typically grouped with salads on the menu? Yes, but Texas Roadhouse disagrees, and it definitely lists its chili as an appetizer. It's so good, though, that I can see why the restaurant chain wants to showcase it front and center.
Unlike other styles of chili, Texas chili doesn't have beans. As a result, my taste-testing friend and I weren't sure it would be that hearty, but boy did Texas Roadhouse prove us wrong. The chili had a noteworthy amount of meat that easily makes up for the lack of beans. Plus, the flavor was excellent. My friend really liked how the red onion garnish gave the chili lots of bite. It had a nice cheese blend on top too, which not only enhances flavor and texture but also improves the overall aesthetic appeal when it arrives at your table. Oh yeah, the chili came out piping hot too, so the presentation was excellent. My friend's only complaint about the Texas Red Chili was that it wasn't spicy. However, this is great for anyone who doesn't like heat.
3: Killer Ribs
As the name suggests, Texas Roadhouse's Killer Ribs are in fact killer. The sauce is spectacular, and the kitchen seems to have mastered the art of cooking ribs that quite literally fall off the bone. My taste-testing friend loved how the meat was super tender and juicy, and they could tell it was top-quality too. As for the sauce, the Killer Ribs feature a classic barbecue sauce. It's smoky and sweet with a noticeable hickory flavor. It isn't spicy either, which while not ideal for my taste, certainly gives it mass appeal. Overall, the sauce is delicious, but it still lets the ribs do the talking. We rate it a 10 out of 10!
This appetizer also comes with a side. French fries are customary, but as my server told me, the kitchen will happily substitute any of the other scratch-made sides offered. I got mac and cheese since I already had Cheese Fries. However, I do not recommend it. Actually, the mac and cheese was pretty awful. The cheese sauce almost tasted like it was made with mayo, and it was exceptionally bland.
In full disclosure, if it were up to my taste-testing accomplice, the Killer Ribs would have been ranked No. 1. They said it was easily the best app. However, due to the elevated price ($14.99) and the fact that it was more like a complete meal than a shareable app, I knocked it down to third place. I'm not saying it isn't an outstanding app by any means. I just like the two upcoming picks better.
2: Cactus Blossom
The Cactus Blossom is Texas Roadhouse's version of the Bloomin' Onion, a signature Outback Steakhouse dish. While it may be easy to think this is just a cheap knockoff, I can tell you it most certainly is not. It's freaking delicious! For me, it was miles ahead of the other appetizers. Every element, from the presentation to the batter to the sauce to the onion itself, was outstanding. To put it plainly, I loved it. It looks pretty impressive too.
For starters, the batter used to make the Cactus Blossom is perfectly seasoned. It's salty, a touch smoky, and I think I picked up on some paprika as well. The ratio of onion to batter is also spot-on. It's thick, just how I prefer, but not so thick that it overpowers the onion. Even after deep-frying, it doesn't get super greasy either. I'm not sure how the cooks do it, but I 100% approve.
Moving on to the actual onion, it was split so each piece was nice and thin, which gives it an appetizing crunch. Even so, it was soft enough that it provided a varying texture to the crispy batter. If that wasn't enough, the Cajun horseradish aioli served along with the onion really sent the dish's texture and flavor over the top. The Cactus Blossom is Texas Roadhouse's signature appetizer, so I wasn't surprised how much I liked it. After tasting it, I can easily see why the restaurant is so proud of it.
1: Rattlesnake Bites
Hands down the best appetizer at Texas Roadhouse is the Rattlesnake Bites. I know I just really hyped up the Cactus Blossom and the Killer Ribs, but even so, I can confidently say the Rattlesnake Bites blew them out of the water. In case you don't already know, Rattlesnake Bites are breaded and deep-fried cheese balls with a bit of a kick thanks to jalapeño. Um, what? Yes, please! For me, they hit all the marks of a fantastic appetizer, including being perfect for sharing.
The description alone was enough to make me excited to try the Rattlesnake Bites. When I first bit into one, I couldn't have been happier. The breading is super crunchy, and the inside with the cheese is ultra gooey. It's almost like they are filled with queso, so yeah, they are amazing. The whole concoction is overflowing with flavor too. Not only are the balls deliciously spicy, but they are also salty and have a savory blend of seasonings that I couldn't get enough of. Needless to say, my friend and I didn't leave a single one behind. They came with ranch dressing for dipping too, but honestly, they don't really need it. They are just about perfect all by themselves.
Another thing I really liked about the Rattlesnake Bites is that they are unique. I can't think of another restaurant that offers them or even something close on the menu. Sure, you can get deep-fried cheese in some places, but not like this. Thanks, Texas Roadhouse! You have a real winning recipe with the Rattlesnake Bites!
Methodology
As noted, I went to Texas Roadhouse and ordered every appetizer on the menu so I could bring you a first-hand ranking with authority. I also brought a friend along with me, and since my specific tastes and preferences don't speak for everyone, it was great to get another perspective.
Overall, the appetizers offered at Texas Roadhouse are pretty yummy, so I had to come up with a few criteria to determine my ranking. I focused primarily on flavor, texture, and overall quality since they really make a dish great. After that, I also considered the presentation and the wow factor. Did it have an appetizing appearance or not? Was it unique or was it something you could get at many places? Lastly, I took the price into account. Altogether, these criteria made ranking every appetizer pretty straightforward. Well, except maybe the top three. They were all amazing.
In the end, I'd say no Texas Roadhouse appetizer should be labeled a dud. Even so, some are much, much tastier than others. Now that I've tried them all, I'll definitely be sticking to the top half or even the top third of the list from now on. Whether you do too or not is entirely up to you. But something tells me you won't be disappointed if you follow my lead.