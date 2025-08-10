Texas Roadhouse's Most Affordable Steak Option Is A Smothered, Cheesy Delight
Texas Roadhouse is doing something right, and diners are coming in droves to eat the famous steaks. With 10 different steaks to choose from, you've got plenty of red meat options at Texas Roadhouse. We're big fans of both the Dallas Filet and the 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone — both of which are relatively inexpensive as steaks go. But might we recommend the cheapest "steak" on Texas Roadhouse's menu? For $12.49, the Roadkill steak is a tasty option at an incredibly inexpensive price.
Here's the catch, though: The Roadkill isn't actually a steak. Instead, it's more like a beef patty made from ground sirloin. The chopped steak usually consists of some mix of seasonings, garlic, onion, an egg for binding, and Worcestershire sauce, also referred to as a salisbury steak. In 2025, the Texas Roadhouse version comes topped with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and jack cheese. It's an affordable, cheesy delight you won't want to skip. And there are even some ways to beef it up, so to speak.
How to get more bang for your Roadkill buck
For just $12.99, the Texas Roadhouse Roadkill — with two sides included — is already an incredible deal. Since you're not paying upwards of $25 to $34 for one of the pricier cuts, you've got a decent amount of wiggle room to splurge on other items. You can choose to add grilled shrimp ($7.99) or ribs ($9.99) to your entrée to up the protein. For your sides, we suggest the delicious loaded baked potato and the very tasty house salad (with ranch dressing) — both of which we ranked as some of the steakhouse chain's best menu items.
When it comes to appetizers, the Rattlesnake Bites ($7.99) are a winner because you can't go wrong with deep-fried balls of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños, served with creamy Cajun horseradish sauce. And the fried pickles ($6.99) are also one of the best appetizers at the steakhouse chain. The dessert options are limited but all tasty — apple pie, strawberry cheesecake, and a "big ol' brownie."
And, finally, let's not forget that bread. Arguably, Texas Roadhouse has some of the best pre-dinner bread among all restaurant chains. Those freshly-baked warm rolls served with honey cinnamon butter are almost like a hit of dessert before dinner. And they're free — which means if you just wanted to have the rolls, butter, and Roadkill, you could get out of Texas Roadhouse for less than $20 bucks. That's a deal.