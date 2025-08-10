Texas Roadhouse's Most Affordable Steak Option Is A Smothered, Cheesy Delight

For just $12.99, the Texas Roadhouse Roadkill — with two sides included — is already an incredible deal. Since you're not paying upwards of $25 to $34 for one of the pricier cuts, you've got a decent amount of wiggle room to splurge on other items. You can choose to add grilled shrimp ($7.99) or ribs ($9.99) to your entrée to up the protein. For your sides, we suggest the delicious loaded baked potato and the very tasty house salad (with ranch dressing) — both of which we ranked as some of the steakhouse chain's best menu items.

When it comes to appetizers, the Rattlesnake Bites ($7.99) are a winner because you can't go wrong with deep-fried balls of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños, served with creamy Cajun horseradish sauce. And the fried pickles ($6.99) are also one of the best appetizers at the steakhouse chain. The dessert options are limited but all tasty — apple pie, strawberry cheesecake, and a "big ol' brownie."

And, finally, let's not forget that bread. Arguably, Texas Roadhouse has some of the best pre-dinner bread among all restaurant chains. Those freshly-baked warm rolls served with honey cinnamon butter are almost like a hit of dessert before dinner. And they're free — which means if you just wanted to have the rolls, butter, and Roadkill, you could get out of Texas Roadhouse for less than $20 bucks. That's a deal.