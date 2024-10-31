Hearty White Chicken and Navy Bean Chili Recipe

A big pot of chili simmering on the stove feels so comforting and familiar, like a warm hug in your kitchen. Most people think of the chile con carne, one of many Mexican-inspired dishes that was invented in the U.S., when it comes to a bowl of this meaty, tomato-laden goodness. If you want to switch things up a bit with something equally satisfying and delicious, this hearty white chicken and navy bean chili is a creamy, cheesy, flavorful alternative.

Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her favorite take on chili, made with boneless and skinless chicken breasts, canned navy beans, roasted salsa verde, flavorful poblano peppers, and melty Monterey Jack cheese. Smoked paprika, cumin seed, and a bit of chili powder give this creamy chili just the right amount of spice, while tangy lime juice and sweet golden raisins balance the flavors in all dimensions. The chili is finished off with crunchy raw pepitas, fresh cilantro, and your choice of tortilla chips for dipping. This recipe is a breeze to put together, with the canned beans cutting the typical chili-cooking time in half. Smoky and savory, this chili even improves in flavor after a few days of refrigeration, so make a batch ahead of time to enjoy through the week.