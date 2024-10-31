Hearty White Chicken And Navy Bean Chili Recipe
A big pot of chili simmering on the stove feels so comforting and familiar, like a warm hug in your kitchen. Most people think of the chile con carne, one of many Mexican-inspired dishes that was invented in the U.S., when it comes to a bowl of this meaty, tomato-laden goodness. If you want to switch things up a bit with something equally satisfying and delicious, this hearty white chicken and navy bean chili is a creamy, cheesy, flavorful alternative.
Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her favorite take on chili, made with boneless and skinless chicken breasts, canned navy beans, roasted salsa verde, flavorful poblano peppers, and melty Monterey Jack cheese. Smoked paprika, cumin seed, and a bit of chili powder give this creamy chili just the right amount of spice, while tangy lime juice and sweet golden raisins balance the flavors in all dimensions. The chili is finished off with crunchy raw pepitas, fresh cilantro, and your choice of tortilla chips for dipping. This recipe is a breeze to put together, with the canned beans cutting the typical chili-cooking time in half. Smoky and savory, this chili even improves in flavor after a few days of refrigeration, so make a batch ahead of time to enjoy through the week.
Gather the hearty white chicken and navy bean chili ingredients
For this recipe, you will need about 2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into ½-inch cubes. The chicken is browned in avocado oil along with chopped poblano peppers and yellow onion. A mix of smoked paprika, chili powder, cumin seeds, kosher salt, and chopped garlic is added to infuse the chicken and vegetables with plenty of flavor and to allow the spices to get toasty in the hot oil. Roasted salsa verde, drained and rinsed canned navy beans, golden raisins, and raw pepitas are added next, followed by enough low-sodium chicken broth to loosen up the chili while it cooks down. Once the chile has simmered long enough to reduce and develop its rich flavors, fresh lime juice and shredded Monterey Jack cheese are stirred in to add a bit of tang and an ultra-creamy texture. Finish your chili off by serving it in warmed bowls topped with more of the crunchy pepitas, fresh cilantro leaves, and plenty of blue or yellow corn tortilla chips on the side for dipping.
Hearty White Chicken and Navy Bean Chili Recipe
This hearty white chicken and navy bean chili is a cheesy, flavorful change from traditional chili that comes together in no time and gets better as it sits.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 2 medium poblano peppers, stems and seeds removed, chopped
- 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin seed
- 2 (8-ounce) jars roasted salsa verde
- 2 (14-ounce) cans navy beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup golden raisins
- ½ cup raw pepitas, divided
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 large limes, 1 cut into wedges
- 1 pound shredded Monterey jack cheese
- ⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves, divided.
- 1 (12-ounce) bag blue or yellow tortilla chips
Directions
- Heat the avocado oil in a large pot over high heat.
- Add the chicken and saute until just starting to brown (about 10 minutes).
- Add the poblanos and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened (about 5 minutes).
- Add the garlic, smoked paprika, salt, chili powder, and cumin seed. Cook and stir for 1 minute.
- Add the salsa verde, beans, raisins, and ⅓ cup of the pepitas.
- Stir in the chicken broth and bring back to a simmer.
- Cover the pot and cook over low heat for 1 ½ hours, stirring occasionally.
- Add the juice of 1 lime and the cheese, stirring until the cheese melts.
- Ladle the chili into warmed bowls and garnish with the cilantro and remaining pepitas.
- Serve with the lime wedges for squeezing and tortilla chips for dipping.
What are navy beans?
If you have ever shopped for white beans in dried or canned form you may have noticed a plethora of choices in your grocer's aisle, from crescent-shaped butter beans to plump cannellini and the great northern variety. Each of them has a distinct flavor and texture, and they're all useful types of precooked beans to have on hand. The tiny humble navy bean (also called "white pea" or alubias chica in Spanish) originated in Peru several thousand years ago. The beans eventually earned their common name due to their high nutritional value, low cost, and long storage life, making them a useful standard ration for U.S. Navy sailors. Although they are the smallest of the white bean varieties, navy beans are an excellent source of fiber, with 11 grams per 100 grams of beans.
These beans have a soft creamy texture and buttery flavor when cooked, making them a great choice not only for chili but also for soups, stews, or bean purees. Navy beans are the star component of Senate Bean Soup, a dish that has been on the U.S. Senate cafeteria menu since the early 1900s. Navy beans can be soaked and cooked from their dried form, but canned navy beans manage to maintain a nice firm texture, and have the bonus of ease when added to a recipe such as the hearty white chicken and navy bean chili.
How can I switch up the ingredients or toppings for this chili?
This white chili does not have a typical tomato, red meat, and red bean base of ingredients that gives traditional chili its deep red color. That said, Kinnaird says that you can vary this recipe in a number of ways to create your own delicious spin on this unusual dish based on your preferences or what you have on hand. Since there are so many types of white beans, you can switch up the navy beans for plump butter beans or cannellini beans, which are actually white kidney beans, making them closer to a traditional chili ingredient.
The salsa verde adds a tangy kick without deepening the color of the chili too much, but you could also try using your favorite variety of red salsa in mild or extra spicy form, either mixed in or as a topping. If you want to avoid adding extra heat, use mild sweet yellow or orange bell peppers in place of the often fiery poblanos. Have fun experimenting with the cheese: Try using pepper jack for an additional kick of heat or Mexican melting varieties such as queso Asadero or Oaxaca for a smooth and mellow flavor. If you want a vegetarian version of the chili, you can simply leave out the chicken and it will still be plenty hearty. For an even more substantial meal, consider adding tofu or a grain like rice or farro to your chili.