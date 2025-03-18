15 Cocktails Every Chocolate Lover Should Know About

As someone who has both a sweet tooth and a love for well-made cocktails, I've found there is no shortage of drinks to enjoy that satisfy both needs — especially in New York. While you don't necessarily have to live on the East Coast to find (or make) these drinks, it helps to be in an environment that encourages beverage experimentation, speaking as a longtime bartender and someone who has spent time exploring some of the best cocktail bars in the country.

New York is a city known both for indulgent drinks and desserts, so it makes sense we'd combine them both into decadent cocktails. On this list, you'll find drinks you'll likely recognize, like the reliable chocolate martini, as well as a few that are a bit newer, more obscure, and localized. Hopefully, whether you're a traditionalist or in search of something different, you'll be inspired to try a new favorite and satisfy that after-dinner craving!