How The Pink Squirrel Became An Iconic Wisconsin Cocktail
Wisconsin is known for many things. Cheese, cows, milk ... okay, maybe the Badger State is primarily associated with dairy products, but what many don't know is that Wisconsin has its fair share of homegrown cocktails. There's Wisconsin's version of the bloody mary which, in very Midwest fashion, is a bloody mary with a beer chaser. The drink this state is perhaps most associated with is the brandy old fashioned, which Wisconsites love. But there's maybe nothing more Wisconsin than a drink that combines both liquor and dairy, and that's exactly why the pink squirrel has become so iconic.
A pink squirrel cocktail consists of white crème de cacao (a sweet, chocolatey liqueur), heavy cream, and crème de noyaux, all garnished with freshly grated nutmeg. A liqueur made from the pits of stone fruits like apricots and cherries, the rosy-colored crème de noyaux has an almond-like flavor to it, and it's often compared to amaretto. Although the ingredient list could lead you to believe this drink is ultra-sweet, it's actually quite balanced by whipping and chilling the mixture in a shaker with ice. The result? A rich, yet light milkshake-inspired cocktail that serves as the perfect dessert drink. And it's no surprise it has roots in Milwaukee's very first cocktail lounge, where it quickly became a hit.
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge brought modern drink culture to the Midwest
Before the days of mixology practically becoming its own subculture, before the illustrious espresso martini had such a strong hold on partygoers, there was a humble bar in Milwaukee called Bryant's Cocktail Lounge. Opening in 1936, it was initially a beer hall called Miller Brewing but, by the 1940s, owners Bryant and Edna Sharp recognized the Midwest's need for an upscale cocktail lounge. There were plenty of breweries and beer halls in Milwaukee, but the Sharps had a keen vision of a low-lit, intimate space where locals could sip carefully crafted cocktails. That's when Bryant came up with the pink squirrel.
Initially made with ice cream, Bryant eventually settled on heavy cream for the drink, making it more of a cocktail and less of a milkshake — although, some spots in the upper-Midwest still serve the pink squirrel as an ice cream drink. From there, this frothy cocktail became a staple on Wisconsin supper club menus, only growing in popularity from there.
Today, Bryant's remains one of Wisconsin's most popular drinking establishments, and it's expanded well beyond the pink squirrel as their menu now boasts more than 450 cocktails. Despite being so iconic in Wisconsin, it can be tough to find a pink squirrel drink on a menu elsewhere, so adventurous drinkers may need to find a recipe and mix their own. But if you ever find yourself in the Midwest, definitely consider ordering yourself a glass of this sweet, boozy Wisconsin favorite.