How The Pink Squirrel Became An Iconic Wisconsin Cocktail

Wisconsin is known for many things. Cheese, cows, milk ... okay, maybe the Badger State is primarily associated with dairy products, but what many don't know is that Wisconsin has its fair share of homegrown cocktails. There's Wisconsin's version of the bloody mary which, in very Midwest fashion, is a bloody mary with a beer chaser. The drink this state is perhaps most associated with is the brandy old fashioned, which Wisconsites love. But there's maybe nothing more Wisconsin than a drink that combines both liquor and dairy, and that's exactly why the pink squirrel has become so iconic.

A pink squirrel cocktail consists of white crème de cacao (a sweet, chocolatey liqueur), heavy cream, and crème de noyaux, all garnished with freshly grated nutmeg. A liqueur made from the pits of stone fruits like apricots and cherries, the rosy-colored crème de noyaux has an almond-like flavor to it, and it's often compared to amaretto. Although the ingredient list could lead you to believe this drink is ultra-sweet, it's actually quite balanced by whipping and chilling the mixture in a shaker with ice. The result? A rich, yet light milkshake-inspired cocktail that serves as the perfect dessert drink. And it's no surprise it has roots in Milwaukee's very first cocktail lounge, where it quickly became a hit.