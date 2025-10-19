21 Spices And Herbs To Keep On Deck When Cooking Mediterranean Food

When it comes to culinary traditions, few are as diverse and complex as those hailing from the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. The Mediterranean diet is considered by many to be a gold standard for health and wellness, owing to its inclusion of lean proteins, legumes, whole grains, and monounsaturated fats. But, what truly separates Mediterranean food from other cuisines, is its use of specific spices and herbs to enhance recipes and give them distinct flavor.

As a professional chef who has a degree in cultural anthropology studying the food habits of cultures across the Mediterranean, I have long held an interest in, have researched, and regularly use these spices and herbs extensively. Each has unique characteristics can transform dishes in different ways that can provide complexity to even the simplest of recipes, from a vegetable side dish to a meat marinade. Read on to discover the spices and herbs to keep on deck when cooking Mediterranean food.