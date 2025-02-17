Coriander Vs Cilantro: What's The Difference?

Whether you're a fan of cilantro or part of the population that just can't get with the hype, you've probably noticed both coriander and cilantro popping up in certain recipes and foodie conversations. Both coriander and cilantro are wildly popular around the world even if their difference isn't always as universally recognized. To clear things up, that difference is mainly down to location and language. Coriander and cilantro are the same thing — they're just different parts of the same plant, and are called by different names in different countries.

Both coriander and cilantro come from the coriandrum sativum plant and in their fresh form as an herb, are called cilantro or coriander depending on where you live. Cilantro is the Spanish name for coriander, and in most Spanish-speaking countries and in the U.S., the fresh leaves are referred to by that name. In the U.S., cilantro refers to the stems and leaves, while coriander usually refers to the dried, mildly floral seeds — the spice form of the plant. While both leaves and seeds are fragrant and super easy to incorporate into dishes, they each bring two different flavors to your meals.