16 Edible Flowers You Should Be Growing In Your Garden
According to an adorable little corner of the internet, edible flowers are an amazing way to make your food a little more demure. There are so many flowers you should try, whether you toss them with salad greens, decorate cakes or drinks, or bake them onto your cookies. The only problem is, they can be hard to get ahold of.
"Most flowers from professional florists or grocery stores are often treated with different types of floral preservatives to prolong their blooms, and farmed using various chemical fertilizers," says Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," adding that this makes them unfit for human consumption. "By growing easy-to-cultivate varieties at home, you'll always have a beautiful garnish or floral ingredient on hand."
Edible flowers are an amazing secret weapon if you want to elevate the appearance of your cooking, adds Meghan Yager, author and founder of Cake 'n Knife. "They instantly make a dish look like it came from a restaurant. They're also a great way to connect what's happening in the garden with what's going on in your kitchen. You get beauty and flavor in one. Plus, guests go wild when you serve something with a flower on top."
Conveniently, you can grow many edible flowers from seed. Others, such as lilac and hibiscus, are perennial shrubs that will return year after year — for free. Without further ado, here are 16 edible flowers to grow today.
1. Lilac
Convenience, cost-effectiveness, and gorgeous food aren't the only benefits of growing edible flowers. "Growing edible flowers in your garden not only enhances the beauty of your space but also provides unique flavors and nutritional benefits to your meals," says Robert Smith, private chef at Culinary Collective ATL. "They can be used to garnish dishes, infuse flavors, or even create artisanal products like herbal teas and syrups. Additionally, cultivating these flowers encourages biodiversity and can attract beneficial pollinators to your garden, promoting overall plant health."
Lilacs are a seasonal favorite among edible flower buffs, both for their loveliness and for their extreme abundance, growing on cone-shaped panicles, or bunches. When you carefully pick them off and scatter them over a salad or cake, the effect is amazing. They also come in tons of colors, from deep purple to mauve to pink to white.
Remember, though, that edible flowers don't always come from edible plants. "The blossoms may be edible, but other portions like the leaves or stems aren't meant to be eaten," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "That's why reading up on edible flowers is so very important. There are several wonderful cookbooks and guides on the market that can help you make educated choices." Make sure that you research carefully and don't end up eating a lookalike. "There are plenty that are pretty but toxic, so you have to do your homework," Meghan Yager says. For instance, while nontoxic, butterfly bush is a lilac mimic that isn't edible.
2. Borage
Borage is another garden favorite. "With its striking, blue, star-shaped flowers, borage not only looks stunning but also has a light cucumber flavor," Robert Smith says. "The flowers are great for garnishing drinks, salads, and desserts." If you've ever seen borage growing in a garden, you'll know how lovely the flowers look among the fuzzy flower buds and green foliage on tall stalks. Plus, Smith adds, it self-seeds readily, "making it an easy addition to any garden."
This benefit is not to be overlooked. You can buy one packet of Sow Right Non-GMO Heirloom Borage Seeds, for instance, for about $5. Sow it the first year, and for years thereafter, you will get borage volunteers in your garden. Now consider, Meghan Yager says, that "Buying a tiny plastic container of edible flowers at the store can easily cost $10 to $15, and half the time they're already halfway to wilted. Growing them at home costs a fraction of that and gives you a steady supply all season long." Flowers like borage also require minimal upkeep, she adds. "I definitely don't have a green thumb and I can grow them! You'll save money after just a couple of uses, especially if you like to cook, photograph, or entertain regularly."
3. Nasturtium
Another jewel-toned garden fave is the nasturtium. Jessie-Sierra Ross describes these as one of the most versatile varieties of edible flowers. "Both the leaves and the flowers are perfect for garnishing salads, desserts, and cocktails," she says. "Nasturtiums are completely edible and safe to eat and are also pollinator-friendly. The lily pad-like leaves have a peppery finish, and the flowers have a mild radish flavor."
The flowers range in color from golden-yellow to a deep burgundy, depending on the type of nasturtium you plant. If you want a range of colors to adorn your food, consider a blend such as the Seed Needs Nasturtium Seeds Jewel Mix. Better yet, they're such an undemanding species. "They thrive in poor soil, which makes them easy to grow, and they attract beneficial insects, enhancing your garden's ecosystem," Robert Smith says.
Some flowers on this list, such as lilac and rose, require planting and maintenance of perennials, which might be more demanding than a novice gardener wants to undertake. In that case, Ross says, "There are many affordable food-grade flower farmers online that can provide budget-friendly and stress-free one-off packages of fresh flowers for a special project." For some blooms, that might be worth the cost. For nasturtiums, it really isn't.
4. Lavender
How do I love thee, lavender? Let me count the ways ... but seriously, lavender is a most amazing plant. (This writer has no fewer than five bushes in her yard.) There are almost too many benefits of these beautiful, charming little flowers, which is probably why we've all seen the pictures of great fields of them growing in purple rows off into the distance.
"Fresh lavender is known for its distinctive calming floral scent and mild taste," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "With several types and colors available, it is also one of the easiest edible flowers to grow in most types of garden." Lavender flowers range in color: dark purple, light purple, mauve, periwinkle, pink, and white. "Add a little bit of lavender flower to your next vanilla cake for an elegant touch, or make a beautiful lavender-infused simple syrup to add an amazing background note to lemonade," Ross suggests. Or you can use it as a dried herb in cooking, baking, and crafts, she says.
Another benefit of lavender? It has two flowering seasons: late spring and early fall. While the exact times may differ, the point is that you'll get another crop of stalks before the cold sets in, which is awesome for you and for the ecosystem. Because, Robert Smith explains, "Lavender attracts pollinators, making it a fantastic companion plant in your garden."
5. Bee balm
If you have never seen bee balm flowers, then you're in for a treat. These charming blooms are several inches across and look almost like ballerina tutus on the end of a stalk. Their shaggy heads not only look great in the garden, they are lovely when adorning salads, punch bowls, or baked goods. Both the flowers and the leaves are edible, bringing notes of mint, oregano, and citrus to the table.
Bee balm is another species that is easy to grow from seed, so load up on a packet of Seed Needs Bee Balm Seeds and get planting. If you don't have a lot of garden space, don't worry. "Most edible flowers are surprisingly low-maintenance and grow well in pots or small garden beds," Meghan Yager says. However, as with other flowers, she advises, "Before you toss them on a dish, give them a little taste. Some are mild, some are punchy, and it's good to know which is which."
6. Calendula
"Often referred to as 'pot marigold,' calendula has bright, cheerful petals that can be used to add color to salads and rice dishes," Robert Smith says. "Its petals have a slightly spicy flavor and can also be used to make herbal oils and salves." The flowers have medicinal properties as well, he adds, "making it a dual-purpose addition to your garden." According to research, dried calendula petals can help with burn healing, wound repair, inflammation, and infection.
Like many other edible flowers, calendula will happily sprout from seeds in the garden. Back to the Roots 100% Organic Calendula 'Pacific Beauty' Seeds are a good option if you've never done this before. Just bear in mind, Smith says, that "To successfully grow edible flowers, it's crucial to understand their specific light, soil, and watering needs. Most edible flowers prefer well-drained soil and require at least 6 hours of sunlight daily." Organic practices will ensure that flowers remain food-grade, so avoid pesticides and opt for natural fertilizers, he says.
7. Butterfly pea flower
If you've ever had butterfly pea flower tea, then you know it's kind of amazing, scientifically speaking. Why? Because butterfly pea flower tea even changes color with the addition of lemon or another acid. The anthocyanins in butterfly pea flower that give the tea its deep purple color are pH-sensitive, so the addition of an acid causes a reaction that lightens the tea to a violet-pink color. If you've ever seen this in action, it's truly jaw-dropping, so try it at home.
Which is even easier, of course, if you can grow the flowers in your own garden. The plant is tropical, however, so it only grows as a perennial in warm climates, from United States Department of Agriculture Zones 9 through 11. If you live in the sunny South or Hawaii, good times. Get yourself a packet of Butterfly Pea Flower Seeds and start cultivating. If not, you can always buy INCAS 100% USDA Organic Butterfly Pea Flower online to make tea.
8. Violets
"These pretty, petite, purple flowers are an easy way to spruce up your next dessert or infuse into a color-changing simple syrup," Jessie-Sierra Ross says, pointing out that they have the same pH-sensitivity that butterfly pea flower does, changing from purple to pink with the addition of lemon juice.
Plus, they're dead easy to grow. "Found in the wild in most temperate zones, and available at almost every plant nursery, this perennial flower features colors that can range from a blue-violet to white," she says. Wood violets, which have yellow flowers, are also edible. But, Ross cautions, make sure you're careful when you're foraging. "Choose plants that aren't growing near dusty roadsides or on pesticide-treated fields." That way, you know that the flowers you serve to friends and family actually are safe.
9. Hibiscus
"Known for its large, vibrant flowers, hibiscus can be used to make refreshing teas and beverages with a tangy flavor," Robert Smith says. "The flowers are also edible in salads and desserts, providing a tropical flair to your dishes." Meghan Yager adds that flowers are also appropriate for jams and cocktails, where their cranberry-like flavor and deep color shine.
Although many people associate hibiscus with Hawaii, there are several varieties that grow in more temperate areas, including colder zones like the Midwest. However, they still need the right spot, with lots of sunlight in summer for their blooms to develop. If you want to grow tropical hibiscus, which is not suited to winter temps, you can always consider container gardening so you can bring plants indoors in the cold months.
10. Dandelion
Usually treated less as flowers and more like weeds in the garden, dandelion leaves are a classic salad green, while their sunny blooms are a bright and welcome addition to salads, drinks, or dessert spreads. However, you should be careful about the provenance of your dandelions. Just because the plant itself is edible does not mean that certain flowers are good to eat. Gather them from your pesticide-free garden, but be wary of roadsides or public parks for consumption.
"I use two categories to determine my edible flowers for garnish," Jessie-Sierra Ross says: "Ones that are food-safe, meaning they can be served with food and ingested, but don't add the right flavor notes to your food, and should be removed before eating" and "Completely edible flowers, varieties that are safe, pretty, and tasty!" Your take on dandelions will depend on whether you enjoy the bitter leaves, though the sweet, honey-tinged, floral flavor of the flowers is usually easier to appreciate.
11. Pansies
Like its cousin the violet, the pansy has a round, cheerful face and an abundant growing habit. "Once you've figured out what will grow best in your yard or deck, it's important to find varieties that can bloom all season, to get the most bang for your buck," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "Pansies last a very long time," which makes them an ideal flower to plant in both the ground and containers.
"Pansies are colorful, mild, and gorgeous," Meghan Yager says. "I really love to use them on fresh spring and summer salads." With their variety of colors (from yellow to blue and purple to variegated) and sweet flavor, you can match them to a wide range of dishes with success. Plus, Robert Smith adds, "They are also hardy and can bloom in cooler weather, providing color to your garden throughout different seasons."
12. Red clover
Red clover is one of the most charming flowers to grow in the garden, and one of the easiest as well. It takes root readily, fixes nitrogen to support other plants and improve the soil, and produces darling pink, puffy, edible blooms. You can start a clover patch by scattering Outsidepride Perennial Red Clover Seeds and, with little additional maintenance, watching it grow. Watch out, though, as red clover can take over. If you're going to raise it — which you should, because it's adorable and brings all the insects to the yard — it's best to confine it to a flower bed or another container. Otherwise, it can be a bit of a bully.
As for harvesting, "Fresh is always best, but sometimes home gardeners pick slightly faded flowers for their garnish," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "Bruised, wilted, or damaged blooms should be avoided, as their flavor and texture can be compromised. Choose fully flowered examples, with a sturdy stem."
13. Chamomile
If you've ever seen a swath of what looks like white, yellow-centered daisies on spindly green stalks growing roadside, there's a good chance what you actually saw was a chamomile patch. These flowers are as adept at living in fields, ditches, and forest edges as they are at growing in the garden. Good news for you, since a single Home Grown German Chamomile Seed Pack and a little TLC, and you should have a thriving chamomile colony that volunteers year after year. "Chamomile is relatively low-maintenance and can thrive in various soil types, making it a great choice for beginner gardeners," Robert Smith says.
These flowers are pretty as well as tasty. "Chamomile has calming, apple-like notes that shine in baking and teas, plus the blooms dry beautifully for pantry-friendly use," Meghan Yager says. For his part, Smith likes them on salads and desserts, but you are free to experiment.
14. Chive
Chive blossoms are dead easy to cultivate in the garden. As in, you don't cultivate them; they cultivate themselves. You can buy chive seeds on their own or as part of an herb assortment, such as the Sereniseed Certified Organic Herb Seeds. You can also buy little chive plants at the nursery for next to nothing, and by next year, each little seedling will have turned into a healthy clump of chives, bedecked with edible flowers. As discussed in the essential guide to cooking with chives, edible flowers come in many forms, including the surprisingly oniony purple puffballs that adorn the top of green chive stalks in spring and early summer.
"Beautifully purple, chive flowers have a mild onion flavor and can add a bit of zip to your next recipe," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "I like scattering them over a large grilled steak salad for some extra flair, but they also make an excellent compound butter for steaks. Simply mix them with softened butter and refrigerate for a few hours before use." For his part, Robert Smith likes chive flowers infused into oils and vinegars for a subtle taste.
15. Rose
Strawberries and roses are closely related, so it may come as no surprise to learn that the petals of this rosy cousin are edible. Rosehips (the fruit of rose bushes) are also edible. "Roses are the quintessential garden flower," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "Whether you're growing a classic garden rose, or a few clusters of miniature roses, they make an excellent garnish and delicate flavoring. Lightly floral, with a divine scent, roses are a no-brainer when it comes to edible flowers."
You can use full blossoms, flower buds, or separate petals, Ross says. They work fresh or dried and have an amazing range of uses: desserts, salad toppers, sauces, and syrups. Plus, she adds, rose petal water is a classic for Middle Eastern cooking, so if you love Middle Eastern food, rose flavors will fit right in.
16. Squash
One of this writer's favorite edible flowers are squash blossoms. They brighten up the garden and are delicious stuffed with cheese and fried. Zucchinis are abundant bloomers, so a packet of Sow Right Black Beauty Zucchini Seeds is not a bad way to go if you want to make like a farm-to-table restaurant and start producing squash blossoms.
Once you've grown them, there are a few best practices for harvesting and storage. "I like to snip my edible flowers early in the morning, before the heat of the day has truly started," Jessie-Sierra Ross says. "I then wet a paper towel and squeeze the excess water out before placing on a damp paper towel in a resealable container. Cover with the lid and store in the fridge until use. The damp paper towel will help the flowers stay moist and fresh, while the cold temperatures slow down deterioration."