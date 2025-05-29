16 Edible Flowers You Should Be Growing In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to an adorable little corner of the internet, edible flowers are an amazing way to make your food a little more demure. There are so many flowers you should try, whether you toss them with salad greens, decorate cakes or drinks, or bake them onto your cookies. The only problem is, they can be hard to get ahold of.

"Most flowers from professional florists or grocery stores are often treated with different types of floral preservatives to prolong their blooms, and farmed using various chemical fertilizers," says Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," adding that this makes them unfit for human consumption. "By growing easy-to-cultivate varieties at home, you'll always have a beautiful garnish or floral ingredient on hand."

Edible flowers are an amazing secret weapon if you want to elevate the appearance of your cooking, adds Meghan Yager, author and founder of Cake 'n Knife. "They instantly make a dish look like it came from a restaurant. They're also a great way to connect what's happening in the garden with what's going on in your kitchen. You get beauty and flavor in one. Plus, guests go wild when you serve something with a flower on top."

Conveniently, you can grow many edible flowers from seed. Others, such as lilac and hibiscus, are perennial shrubs that will return year after year — for free. Without further ado, here are 16 edible flowers to grow today.