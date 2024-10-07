Your Guide To Every Type Of Oregano

Oregano is one of the most common herbs in a range of European, African, and Latin cuisines. It is pungent, a bit spicy, and inimitable, and can be used in all kinds of ways in the kitchen. It consistently makes Best Herbs lists on pretty much every food blog, yet many people don't understand its potential.

Also, many culinary enthusiasts are missing out on the potential of Mexican and Cuban oregano, less well-known cousins of the more common variety. These offer many of the same benefits of traditional Mediterranean oregano, looking darling in both pots and the yard, depending on your climate. In other words? It's a spice to grow, to cook with, to love.

To help you do that, Chowhound looked at the most common types of oregano, its history, and the best ways to use it, all of which you'll see here. You'll also learn how to choose it, store it, and cook with it for maximum flavor, as well as the health benefits you can expect when adding it to your kitchen repertoire.