What Is Sumac And How Should You Use It?

Sumac is a spice that has been gaining wider visibility over the past couple of decades. It's long been very popular in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking, and indigenous populations in North America have used the berries for centuries as well. Luckily for home cooks, it's also one of the easier spices to use, as well as one of the more versatile, pairing well with everything from meat to fruit salads.

Yet despite its popularity, sumac still suffers from a couple of issues with its image in the U.S. One is that a lot of people think of poison sumac when they hear the name, even though the spice sumac is safe to use. Another is that if you're just not into Middle Eastern or Mediterranean food, and you didn't grow up in an area where "sumac-ade" was a summer drink, you're not likely to come across recipes that use sumac. So, if you're just now hearing about this subtly tart spice, here's information on what sumac is and how you can use it.