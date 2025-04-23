17 Best Uses For Smoked Paprika

There are some spices that every home cook should have on hand regardless of the cuisines they primarily cook: salt, pepper, garlic powder, cinnamon, chili powder, and one of the most under-appreciated of them all, smoked paprika. Smoked paprika is not the same thing as the red-hued "paprika" in your grocery store's spice aisle. Rather, smoked paprika (also called pimentón) is made from dried and wood-smoked peppers. The smoke flavor is infused into the pepper, though you still get all the flavors in non-smoked "normal" paprika — like floral, herbaceous, and subtle sweetness.

Smoked paprika has a lot more utility in your kitchen than you may initially think. We've created a list of some of our favorite ways to use this spice to help inspire your culinary experimentation, and offered some suggestions for how to pair it with other ingredients in your favorite recipes.