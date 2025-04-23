17 Best Uses For Smoked Paprika
There are some spices that every home cook should have on hand regardless of the cuisines they primarily cook: salt, pepper, garlic powder, cinnamon, chili powder, and one of the most under-appreciated of them all, smoked paprika. Smoked paprika is not the same thing as the red-hued "paprika" in your grocery store's spice aisle. Rather, smoked paprika (also called pimentón) is made from dried and wood-smoked peppers. The smoke flavor is infused into the pepper, though you still get all the flavors in non-smoked "normal" paprika — like floral, herbaceous, and subtle sweetness.
Smoked paprika has a lot more utility in your kitchen than you may initially think. We've created a list of some of our favorite ways to use this spice to help inspire your culinary experimentation, and offered some suggestions for how to pair it with other ingredients in your favorite recipes.
Toss smoked paprika with roasted veggies
Roasted veggies are a great side dish that's relatively simple to make. But, if you're only tossing your veggies, like broccoli, sweet potato, and cauliflower, in oil, salt, and pepper and calling it a day, you could be missing out on an opportunity to give them a flavorful pop. Instead, try tossing your vegetables in smoked paprika or a spice blend that contains it.
Smoked paprika is a great pairing for a range of vegetables and legumes, especially tomatoes, chickpeas, and garlic. Though, one of our favorite pairings for it is bell peppers and onions. The roasted char of these veggies plays off the warming notes in the spice. You can re-purpose these veggies throughout the week for your burrito bowls or tacos, or use them as a topping for your breakfast sandwich.
Add it to your dry rub
Smoked paprika is no stranger to meat and can elevate everything from beef to chicken. One of the best ways to pair this spice with your favorite meats is to integrate it into a dry rub. Our smoky barbecue beef short ribs recipe, for example, calls for rubbing the meat in a blend of smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic, and salt before letting the ribs sit for no less than four hours.
There are some meats that work better with smoked paprika than others. This spice is hearty, so you should pair it with equally hearty cuts and proteins — like beef. It can also make leaner cuts and types of meat, like turkey, taste a bit heartier and punchier. If you're integrating your smoked paprika into a rub, be sure to play with complementary flavors, like garlic, chili, and cayenne.
Stir it into store-bought queso
Jarred queso can taste bland, especially if you don't buy a reputable brand of it. If you get your hands on a lackluster jar, you may want to try sprucing it up with smoked paprika. This seasoning will add more depth to your store-bought queso, or one you make yourself. Even a little sprinkle can amp up those familiar, warming spice notes and add depth to an otherwise ho-hum cheese sauce. If you want to supplement that flavor with a little heat, consider pairing your smoked paprika with cayenne or chili powder.
The trick to adding smoked paprika to queso is to avoid being too heavy-handed with it. You don't want to the entire flavor of your queso to be paprika. Stick with 1 teaspoon for every 15-ounce jar, tasting and adding more as needed. You can lift those warming notes even more by adding canned tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or garlic to your queso — that way, it will be hard for anyone to guess that it came from a jar. Moreover, this souped-up queso is excellent for dipping into with tortilla chips or drizzling atop a warm pile of nachos.
Mix a little into your burger patties
One of the most important steps to nailing the perfect burger at home is to season the patties properly. While salt and pepper are two classics that are called for in almost every recipe, there are tons of other seasonings just waiting for their big break — including smoked paprika.
This unexpected seasoning can have you making restaurant-quality burgers in no time flat. Smoked paprika adds a delectable savory note to your patties, which will be further amplified if you decide to grill them. While you can stick to adding just smoked paprika to your burgers, you could also enhance its flavor by adding in other seasonings, like salt, garlic powder, and pepper. The smoky burgers are a great pairing for traditional condiments, like ketchup, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, but we recommend exploring similarly-flavored accouterments, like roasted red pepper, caramelized onions, or a crunchy, creamy slaw to complement the spice's depth.
Garnish your deviled eggs with smoke paprkia
One of the most common associations people have with paprika is deviled eggs. Sure, the red-hued seasoning is a common topping for them. But, substituting a smoked version of the spice for the usual sweet version will better contrast the creamy richness of the deviled egg filling and make for a more balanced bite.
The easiest way to add this seasoning to your eggs is garnish them with a sprinkle right before serving them. But if you really want to bring out their flavor, you'll want to try toasting the spice on the stove top first. When we use smoked paprika in "raw" form, we like to put it into a pan with a little oil and briefly cook it (not so long that it burns or toasts) to brighten up its flavor notes. This quick step will elevate your smoked paprika from just a ho-hum garnish to something that actually enhances the overall mouthfeel and flavor of a dish like deviled eggs.
Mix it into your sloppy Joes
It's hard not to love sloppy Joes. This classic American sandwich, which was a popular childhood dinner for many, is brimming with flavor thanks to the inclusion of tomato paste or ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard. It's typically mixed with ground beef, though you could also try a lentil sloppy Joes recipe if you're looking for a filling, plant-based alternative. Smoked paprika is the secret ingredient that gives this recipe its bold, meaty flavor, though it can also be used for sloppy Joes made with lentils or ground turkey, too.
Smoked paprika pairs well with both the umami and subtly sweet flavors of the tomato sauce and the other seasonings. Its beautiful red hue also contributes to the color of the sauce. You'll only want to add a little bit at first — no more than about ½ teaspoon — and taste as you go. Pair this unique seasoning with other complementary ones, like cayenne, chili powder, and liquid smoke, to give your meatless sandwich a beefy upgrade.
Add it to a Bloody Mary
If there was a seasoning seemingly made for the Bloody Mary, it would be smoked paprika. This seasoning deserves a spot in your next Bloody Mary because it will complement the acidic tomatoes, as well as any spicy additions, like cocktail sauce or straight horseradish.
As with all smoked paprika applications, you'll want to avoid being too heavy-handed with it, as it can impart an overly strong flavor to foods (and drinks) if used in excess. You can add it directly into the cocktail; a pinch should do, and you can always add more as you see fit. However, if you want to amplify its flavor, you may want to try rimming your glasses in it. Mix smoked paprika and chili powder, dip your cocktail glasses into some water or lemon juice, and then rub that delectable seasoning blend on for a piquant and smoky sip.
Season your fries with it
Smoked paprika and potatoes are a great pairing. The starchy tuber generally lacks flavor, but not when it's coated in this herbaceous and compelling spice. While adding a sprinkle of this seasoning to your baked potatoes or creamy potatoes au gratin is a smart move, this smoky addition pairs even better with french fries — whether you're adding a touch of flair to frozen fries or making your own from scratch.
The crispy, oily flavor of the fries are a foil to the warm, earthy, and smoky paprika. However, it's important to note that smoked paprika won't replace the salty component of your fries, so you'll want to hit your spuds with a hefty dose of salt before serving them. It's also in good company with other seasonings, like garlic, dried bell pepper powder, and cayenne. Serve your smoked paprika-seasoned fries alongside a cooling dip, like mayo or homemade garlic aioli, to balance out those warm notes.
Season your tofu with it
Tofu gets a bad rap — mainly because of its flavor. If you want to give this wet sponge of a food a facelift, you have to get a little creative with your seasonings. Smoked paprika is an excellent addition to your seasoning repertoire, whether you're going for a dry coating or a wet marinade, because it gives the soy product a meat-like flavor. The paprika's flavor is deliciously warm and earthy, and as long as you complement that seasoning with something savory and salty to help ground it, you'll can have an award-winning meatless dish on your hands.
We like to add a pinch of smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder to our cornstarch and flour-based tofu "crust." Once the cubes are coated, layer them on a baking sheet and cook them until they're crispy on the outside. Another creative way to pair smoked paprika and tofu is to turn the tofu into deli meat, which is easier than you think. Pairing the smoked paprika with maple syrup, liquid smoke, and soy sauce or tamari will give you a meaty, bacon-like flavor that your tofu slices will easily soak up.
Stir smoked paprika into your snack mix
Snack mixes are one food that can either be a big win or a big miss. Homemade snack mix tends to be better than the store-bought stuff because you have greater control over the ratio of your components and the flavor of the mix. For example, if you want something Asian-inspired, you might add a handful of wasabi peas and hit the mix with a little garlicky, gingery, and soy sauce-forward seasoning blend. But, if you're leaning towards something savory and hot, you may want to employ smoked paprika and its seasoning posse.
Smoked paprika is an excellent ingredient to add to your snack mix because it plays well with others and can add a savory depth to your mix without making it too wet. If you were to add something like liquid smoke, you'd either risk making your snack mix too flavorful (there is such a thing) or having to heat it up in the oven to dry out that residual moisture. The smoked paprika will offer a grounded, slightly bitter flavor and contrast your carby snack mix additions, like pretzels and cereal pieces. Pair the paprika with other dried spices, like dehydrated garlic, cracked black pepper, and salt, to give your snack mix a flavorful edge.
Turn it into harissa
Harissa is the spice blend you'll wish you would have learned about sooner. This North African seasoning is often used for meats, though it can also add a fiery edge to roasted vegetables or grains. Harissa paste, one of the most commonly commercially available forms of harissa, combines dried chile peppers with caraway seeds, cumin, and coriander. Once it's mixed with lemon juice and olive oil, it turns into an easy-to-use paste that can be rubbed onto meat, mixed into mayonnaise for a savory and spicy dipping sauce, or added to soups and stews to give them a smoky edge.
Not all harissa recipes are the same; some include ingredients like parsley, oregano, and, of course, smoked paprika. We would recommend always opting for a harissa paste that includes paprika because it can offer a subtle bitterness and a beautiful smoky undercurrent that complements the chiles. However, smoked paprika doesn't necessarily bring a raw and unadulterated heat, which means that you don't have to worry about making your harissa too spicy, whether you add it to a homemade paste or a store-bought one that lacks it.
Give your pimento cheese dip a kick with smoked paprika
Pimento cheese is certainly a divisive food, but there's no denying that it is very versatile. The base contains bacon, cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and mayonnaise. Though, every household, particularly in the South, has a different way of seasoning it. Gordon Ramsay, for one, adds a kick to his pimento cheese dip by stirring in paprika-coated breadcrumbs. He heats the smoked paprika on the stove top with olive oil and butter before adding panko breadcrumbs and toasting the mixture. Ramsay then adds the toasty, savory breadcrumbs to the top of the dip before serving.
The breadcrumbs are part of the magic here, as they add a perfect crunch to complement the otherwise one-dimensional filling. But, the smoked paprika addition is also worthy of note. Its warm, earthy undertones are a fantastic complement to the rich cheese and fatty bacon pieces. You can forego the breadcrumbs entirely and just add the paprika to your filling, though you may want to take Ramsay's lead and toast the spice before stirring it in to maximize its flavor.
Stir it into beef stew
Beef stew is a cozy dinner best enjoyed on a blustery winter night. And, we can credit a lot of the flavor of this stovetop classic to smoked paprika. You should consider adding this ingredient to your beef stew, particularly if you're making a Hungarian goulash. Paprika is a cornerstone of this regional beef stew preparation, which is also brimming with complementary savory and umami elements, like onions, peppers, slow-cooked beef, and carrots.
Hungarian goulashes most often call for Hungarian sweet paprika, which tends to lean sweeter than other paprika variations — including the unlabeled "paprika" in your grocery store's spice aisle. Though Hungarian paprika should undoubtedly form the base of your stew seasoning — as the sweet flavor is the perfect complement to the savory meats and veggies — you can also pair it with a little bit of smoked paprika for added warmth. You may also want to try adding smoked paprika to a non-goulash beef stew recipe. Start with no more than a teaspoon of the spice, taste, and add more from there if desired.
Add it to your homemade barbecue sauce
Store-bought barbecue sauce fits the bill — especially on a busy weeknight when you want to get a meal on the table pronto. But, if you really want a barbecue sauce with great flavor that's tailored to the protein that you're working with, you may want to try and whip up your own homemade version.
The best part about barbecue sauce is that there are very few rules for what it needs to include. Smoked paprika makes a great addition to virtually any recipe because it adds a smoky flair and can help enhance the savory, sweet, and tangy flavors of other elements. For example, you may want to try smearing one made with ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, cumin, and the star of the show, smoked paprika, on chicken thighs or pork chops.
Stir a pinch into mac and cheese
Mac and cheese can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. While Kraft mac and cheese has its time and place, so does a delectable, cheesy, and rich recipe brimming with multiple cheeses, seasonings, and funky add-ins. One of the easiest way to add an earthy richness and subtle spice to your batch is to add a sprinkle of smoked paprika to the cheese sauce. It won't necessarily distract from the cheddar (or whatever cheese you're using); rather, the paprika will call attention to the cheese's mild, comforting flavor and provide some scaffolding for your taste buds to latch on to.
One delicious way to upgrade your frozen mac and cheese is to season a meaty add-in, like bacon or ground beef, with smoked paprika. Not only will the paprika balance out the cheese, but it will enhance the smokiness of the protein, too.
Sprinkle it into your homemade taco seasoning
Store-bought taco seasoning is a must-have ingredient for more than just tacos. We use it often in our kitchens as a way to upgrade chili or season eggs. If you're wondering what exactly taco seasoning is, it's traditionally made with chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt, paprika, and pepper. Though, you can always make your own batch at home and tweak the ratio of the ingredients to better suit your palate.
For one, you may want to swap out the usual sweet paprika for smoked paprika to add on layers of smoky complexity and better complement the chili powder. You can also add in ancho chili powder instead of a more basic chili powder, or even add a little bit of spicy cayenne for a brighter pop of color and flavor.
Use smoked paprika for a flavorful, classic shakshuka
Shakshuka is one of our favorite eggs dishes, simply because is offers a far more exciting, punchy flavor than ho-hum scrambled or over-easy eggs. You may have burning questions about shakshuka, but it's essentially a savory North African/Middle Eastern dish that combines an umami-rich, spiced tomato sauce with onions and peppers. The eggs are poached in the spiced tomato sauce until their whites have set and their yolks are perfectly soft and runny.
The perfect shakshuka starts with the perfect spice blend, which is where smoked paprika comes in. The warming undertones of the spice mesh perfectly with the slow-cooked tomatoes and vegetables and hold their own against the cumin and cayenne that are often added to it. Opting for a smoked paprika over a regular one will only serve to brighten the flavor and aroma of this tasty dish.