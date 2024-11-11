How Pink Peppercorns Are Different From All The Rest

Pepper is one of those culinary staples that we take for granted. It's called for in most savory dishes and sits on every kitchen counter and restaurant table. It's always there, and we tend to forget about the importance of those black pebble-like balls of peppercorn. It's also always easy to forget that there are different types of peppercorns, including white, green, and pink.

Despite the name, pink peppercorns aren't actually related to the other types of peppercorns. These small, vibrant pink berries come from two different species, the Schinus molle (native to Peru) and Schinus terebinthifolius (native to Brazil), while on the other hand, true peppercorns like black, white, or green all come from the Piper nigrum plant. Interestingly, despite a similar appearance and shape to peppercorns, pink peppercorns are more closely related to cashews or pistachios. True peppercorns have a denser, more solid structure, while pink peppercorns are lighter, slightly hollow, and have a thin outer skin.

The bright pink color sets pink peppercorns apart, as well as their flavor profile. The pink berry has a very light pepper flavor, but it doesn't contain a key compound, piperine, which gives the other peppercorns that signature pungency and bite. Instead, pink peppercorns contain a compound called pinene, which gives it a citrusy, pine-like smell. Compared to other peppercorns, they have a brighter flavor, with floral, sweet, and fruity notes and a mild level of spiciness.