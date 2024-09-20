The Everything Guide To Cooking With Thyme

Thyme is an ancient herb that grows in backyards across the temperate world. It's easy to cultivate and harvest, simple to use in the kitchen fresh or dried, and incredibly flavorful. Throw in a ton of health benefits and easy, long-lasting storage, it's really a crime not to have it on hand at all times.

Advertisement

Of course, most folks do have a jar of thyme on their spice rack. However, many home chefs are baffled by the fresh variety, which is much more flavorful than dried. Often, too, they are familiar with a few ways to use it (e.g., dump it into soup) but don't have a handle on all its uses: as part of a bouquet garni, a potato accompaniment, or even a cocktail ingredient.

This guide is here to help. By the time you're done, you'll know exactly what thyme is, how to source it properly and the many ways to use it. You'll also know how to grow it, should you have a gardener's predilection, as well as how to dry and store it. Without further ado, it's time for thyme.