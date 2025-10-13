Your Sandwich Game Will Never Be The Same After Picking Up This Costco Deli Meat
Sandwiches are meant to be made with meat, and Costco can give you some pretty good deals on precooked protein. But, if there's one thing you should know about Costco's meat department, it's that it can be a mixed bag of meat cuts worth buying and ones you're better off avoiding. The Kirkland Signature oven-browned turkey breast, however, deserves several spots in your regular sandwich rotation. This is a bit surprising, considering the turkey Swiss sandwich was our least favorite in Chowhound's ranking of Costco food court items.
Users on Reddit have talked about their love for the oven-browned turkey breast, saying it's "way better than any of the sliced meats at Costco." Other reviews online have remarked on how fresh it tastes, with a flavor that straddles the line between deli meat and home-cooked. Others still love the versatility you get with the whole thing being an unsliced breast, giving you all sorts of options for how to enjoy it. It's also a good bang-for-your-buck purchase; each package costs just $5.44 per pound. It's a worthy addition to Costco's affordable premium meat lineup, and one you should definitely look into if you're big on sandwiches. With each package weighing around 4 pounds, you can make a ton of turkey sandwiches.
What makes it so good for sandwiches
Part of what makes the turkey meat itself so good is that it's prepared with minimal ingredients. According to the label, the oven-browned turkey breast is made with just turkey, turkey broth, and a miniscule (less than 2%) amount of salt and sugar. Without much else impacting the flavor of the meat, you're able to prepare it however you want. The packaging even includes instructions on the best way to slice it depending on how you're going to use it. The back label has arrows that show you the direction you should slice the meat if you're serving it as an entree, and if you're slicing it for sandwiches.
All this combines to give you ready-to-eat turkey meat that easily goes into any sandwich — and there are many, many ways to make a next-level turkey sandwich. You can, for instance, make an unforgettable turkey sandwich with an extra peppery ingredient without worrying about any flavors clashing. It's also flexible enough for more complex recipes, including Bobby Flay's childhood turkey sandwich. Because it's so generously sized, odds are you'll have plenty of leftovers to play around with. You can add the remaining turkey meat into a flavorful gumbo, turn it into zesty turkey carnitas, or get a little crazy and use it as an unconventional pizza topping. All in all, it's a great value buy, both in terms of its price per pound and in terms of the number of meals you can get out of a single package.