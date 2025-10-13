Your Sandwich Game Will Never Be The Same After Picking Up This Costco Deli Meat

Sandwiches are meant to be made with meat, and Costco can give you some pretty good deals on precooked protein. But, if there's one thing you should know about Costco's meat department, it's that it can be a mixed bag of meat cuts worth buying and ones you're better off avoiding. The Kirkland Signature oven-browned turkey breast, however, deserves several spots in your regular sandwich rotation. This is a bit surprising, considering the turkey Swiss sandwich was our least favorite in Chowhound's ranking of Costco food court items.

Users on Reddit have talked about their love for the oven-browned turkey breast, saying it's "way better than any of the sliced meats at Costco." Other reviews online have remarked on how fresh it tastes, with a flavor that straddles the line between deli meat and home-cooked. Others still love the versatility you get with the whole thing being an unsliced breast, giving you all sorts of options for how to enjoy it. It's also a good bang-for-your-buck purchase; each package costs just $5.44 per pound. It's a worthy addition to Costco's affordable premium meat lineup, and one you should definitely look into if you're big on sandwiches. With each package weighing around 4 pounds, you can make a ton of turkey sandwiches.