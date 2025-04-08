The Turkey Sandwich Bobby Flay Calls An Homage To His Childhood

For many of us, one of the most memorable childhood meals is a classic cold-cut sandwich. Whether it was your favorite meal after an afternoon at the pool, the dish your parents always packed for lunch, or just the first thing you learned to make for yourself, it's practically a rite of passage. That certainly seems to be how Food Network chef Bobby Flay sees it; Flay has been outspoken about his favorite Italian sandwich (porchetta), but it turns out that he's also serious about his turkey handhelds. He shared his poultry-packed pick with Al Roker on Today's "Rokerthon" in 2020, saying that it reminded him of the days he used to head to 2nd Avenue Deli for a bite to eat as a kid. This iconic, family-run kosher restaurant first opened in Manhattan's East Village in 1954 and now serves its Flay-approved turkey sandwiches from outposts in Murray Hill and the Upper East Side, drawing New Yorkers and visitors alike who want to nosh.

Turkey sandwich toppings come down to personal preference, but one thing Flay omits from his is cheese. Instead, he builds a tangy coleslaw that pairs nicely with the roasted turkey and Russian dressing, and pins his toppings between two slices of fresh rye bread — just like his favorite deli used to make. It might not be exactly how a 10-year-old would prepare it, but the flavors are timeless. "It's really a classic New York situation," he said of the sandwich.