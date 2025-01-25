Leftover Turkey Is The Underrated Pizza Topping You Need To Try
It seems like turkey is most popular at one time of year: Thanksgiving. But for the most part, you can buy it year-round at your local grocery store. Maybe it was on sale, or maybe you're trying to mix more meats into your diet, but for some reason, you've found yourself with too much dry leftover turkey. Rather than the typical turkey soup or turkey pot pie (though both are delicious), you should try adding leftover turkey to a homemade pizza for a dish you never knew you needed.
Turkey is similar to chicken in that it has mild flavor, it's pretty lean, and it can essentially be used for anything. Rather than waste that turkey, get creative by turning it into an unexpected yet delicious pizza topping. Try making a buffalo turkey pizza, a turkey parm pizza, or even a Greek turkey pizza, all of which essentially swap the typical chicken for a meat that's still rich and pretty healthy.
Start putting turkey on pizza
Turkey sometimes falls into dry territory because it tends to be overcooked due to its size (but it's easy to moisten overcooked turkey). As it cooks and heats, water escapes, so when the outside of the turkey roasts for too long to get that inside to reach a safe temperature, it can quickly end up tasting like cardboard. If you cook the turkey again atop a pizza, it's a good idea to involve some sauce or other form of moisture to keep that turkey tasting as good as possible.
To make a buffalo turkey pizza, add some ranch dressing in place of red sauce, then top it with your favorite cheese. Toss the turkey in some buffalo sauce, which will add a little moisture, then top the pizza, and bake it. For a turkey parm-style pizza, reverse the sauce and toppings to mimic a parm dish. Add the turkey to the dough, then top it with plenty of sauce and mozzarella before baking.
If you don't want something so cheesy, try a Greek turkey pizza. Use some Greek dressing as the sauce's base, then coat the turkey in a little of the dressing as well. Top the pizza with feta, olives, pickled red onions — anything you want. Add the turkey as well, and bake it up; the options are pretty much endless.