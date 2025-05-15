12 Easy Ways To Take Turkey Sandwiches To The Next Level
The turkey sandwich is a classic lunchbox option that is ever dependable. It allows you to rely on a familiar lunch or snack without causing too much excitement. It doesn't need to be that way, however, as there are countless simple ways to turn your basic turkey sandwich into something much more spectacular.
Whether you upgrade the bread to a crunchy ciabatta or spice it up with a drizzle of hot honey, you will likely have plenty of ingredients in your fridge or pantry that will pair beautifully with your regular turkey lunch. The mild, subtle flavor of turkey means that bold ingredients are on the table as accompaniments, from pungent garlic aioli to creamy avocado or peppery arugula. Once you have tried some of these toppings, your plain old turkey sandwich will be a distant memory. Let's explore 12 easy ways to take turkey sandwiches to the next level.
1. Switch mayo for aioli
Chances are your usual turkey sandwich tends to feature mayo as one of the main condiments, and while there is nothing wrong with that, it can be a bit pedestrian. If you love the smoothness of mayo but fancy a bit more punch, replace it with aioli instead.
Aioli is a bit like a garlic mayo, but it is made with olive oil so has a more luxurious texture. The raw garlic is the star and bursts through the creaminess to create an excitement that just isn't there with regular mayo. The reason aioli is such a great upgrade on a turkey sandwich is the contrast between the condiment and the meat. Turkey is famously low in fat — something that makes it a popular choice among the health conscious — so the fat from the aioli is the perfect match for its lean texture and mild flavor. Because of the strong taste, you don't need to add much to your sandwich, just a thin smear will be enough to get your taste buds dancing.
Whipping up a batch of homemade aioli only takes a few minutes, and it will taste better than store-bought. Once you have made it for your turkey sandwich, you can keep it in the fridge for around a week in an airtight container, though you will likely demolish it long before then. Use it as a dip for fries or veggies or simply as a spread on every turkey sandwich from now on — you'll wonder how you ever coped with plain old mayo.
2. Level up the bread
When considering how to level up a turkey sandwich, it is natural to think about what to add to the filling. Changing the bread, however, is a great way to transform your sandwich with virtually no effort, and there are so many delicious options to try. If your sliced turkey usually hangs out between two slices of white bread, prepare to be stunned by the difference a change of bread can make.
Sourdough is an excellent option that provides the familiarity of white bread but gives so much more. It is crusty round the edges and slightly chewy in the middle, and has a delicious tang that works really well with the turkey. If you prefer an extra-crunchy option, toasted ciabatta will provide an exceptional texture contrast with the soft slices of turkey in the middle.
Choose your type of bread based on the other flavor combinations that are going on in the sandwich. If you like a sweet chutney with your turkey, a brioche bun can enhance that, or a hearty wholegrain would help to balance it. By experimenting with different breads, you can give a whole new perspective on your formerly boring sandwich while still keeping the filling the way you want it.
3. Add some pickled onions
Turkey is a mild and subtle meat, which is one of the reasons it is so popular as a sandwich filling. Sometimes, though, you are looking for a little spark in your lunch, and adding some pickled onions is the perfect way to elevate the sandwich and give it a bit of flair.
The acidity from the pickled onions will cut through the meat and any rich dressings or condiments in the filling, and give your taste buds a pleasant surprise with each bite. If you can, make your own pickled onions from scratch. It may seem like a daunting prospect, but it is actually super simple and it will be worth the little effort it takes. Red onions are the best choice if you want them to look just as spectacular as they taste, and they will turn the pickling liquor a beautiful pink color, so the jar will look great in the fridge, too.
Preparing the onions only takes a few minutes, but you need to then leave them for a few hours or overnight to get the best result. If that seems too long to wait, you can take an extra step to ensure you have pickled onions at a record speed. By heating up the brine before adding the thinly sliced onions, you can fast track your way to a delicious homemade condiment that will make your turkey sandwich shine.
4. Try different cheeses
Assuming that you like to add a slice of cheese to your turkey sandwich, switching up your usual option for something more interesting will make a big difference to the flavor profile of your lunch. There is nothing wrong with a good old slice of American, but there are so many varied options out there, it almost seems rude not to give some of them a try. The characteristics you need to look for will depend on whether you plan to grill your sandwich, so bear this in mind when selecting your dairy.
An easy upgrade is to go from your usual mild cheese to one with more strength, such as a mature cheddar. The more aged a cheese is, the more intense the umami flavor will be, and this works brilliantly with the subtle flavor of the turkey. If you want to go with a creamier texture, brie will offer a luxurious twist but with more flavor than some of the other soft cheeses. It also pairs wonderfully with cranberry sauce or fruit chutney, creating a magnificent combination of rich, savory, and sweet flavors.
At the opposite end of the scale, you can add some heat to your sandwich by opting for a spicy cheese instead. Pepper jack, or habanero cheddar if you are feeling adventurous, can add chili heat to your turkey sandwich while still keeping the flavors balanced.
5. Give it some spice with hot honey
If you've never tried hot honey on a sandwich, you must give it a shot, and your usual turkey sammie is the ideal vehicle to experiment with. Hot honey, as you would expect, is honey infused with chilis, and the combination of sweet and fiery creates a party on your palate. Adding it to a turkey sandwich is genius — the sticky sweetness balances the savory meat, and the heat gives a welcome kick to what is usually a pretty uneventful lunch.
The great news is you can easily make your own hot honey, and it will definitely taste better than any you can get in a bottle. Plus, making your own means you can customize the heat to suit your own taste buds, and reduce the risk of overwhelming your sandwich by vaporizing your tongue. With just a few chilis (remove the seeds if you want to keep it mellow), a splash of vinegar, a little fresh ginger, and of course the honey, you can have a homemade batch of hot honey in less than 20 minutes that you can use to spice up your sandwiches whenever you fancy a bit of heat.
Add a creamy slice of cheese over the top of your honey-laden turkey to balance the heat further and create a sandwich that truly has it all: sweet, spicy, creamy, and savory richness from the turkey itself. What more could anyone ask for from a simple sandwich?
6. Add some peppery greens
Most turkey sandwiches will include a few salad leaves, but if a limp piece of iceberg is the best you usually manage, it's time to up your greens game. Iceberg lettuce has very little taste, but there are plenty of other salad greens that can add a burst of flavor, and nutrition, to your humble sandwich.
Arugula is an excellent alternative to regular lettuce leaves for a sandwich filling, as it has a hint of peppery flavor that doesn't overwhelm the other ingredients. It contrasts the mild, soft turkey nicely, giving a little crunchy texture alongside the freshness that the sandwich needs.
Another great option is watercress, which is known for being packed with antioxidants, including beta-carotene and vitamin E. It has even more intense peppery notes than arugula, and will really level up the turkey sandwich with its fresh, spicy taste. By combining it with something creamy and full of healthy fats like avocado, you will end up with a balance of flavors and textures that prove you can up the health factor of your lunch and supercharge the flavor at the same time.
7. Double the meat by adding bacon
If you are a meat lover, chances are you think there's not much that doesn't go with bacon, and that includes turkey. With such a subtly flavored meat as the main ingredient, you need to supplement it with bold supporting elements if you want to take your sandwich from OK to OMG.
Adding bacon to a basic turkey sandwich — especially if you crisp it up first — is going to transform it into an ultra savory delight. You are essentially upgrading it to a turkey club, and that can never be a bad thing. The crispy, crunchy bacon on top of the soft turkey and handful of salad leaves will create exactly the contrast it needs, and the salty flavor will finish the whole package off.
The addition of bacon will still allow you to add punchy elements such as aioli or caramelized onions, as there are very few foods that bacon doesn't get along with. Just make sure you cook your bacon until it is crispy, not burnt. There is a big difference between the satisfying crunch of it crisped up, and the bitter aftertaste of burnt pork.
8. Add raw bell peppers for crunch
Sometimes, rather than loading up your turkey sandwich with creamy condiments, you just want a fresh ingredient that can add both taste and texture. Enter the raw bell pepper. Unlike a chili pepper, bell peppers give you all the flavor of the pepper without the spice, and depending on the color, can even add a hint of sweetness.
If the only bell pepper you have ever tried is a green one, it's time to sample some of the others and change your perspective. While green peppers make a great addition to fajitas and pizza toppings, for some they can be too bitter when eaten raw. If you try a red, yellow, or orange pepper instead, you will see that they have a milder, slightly sweet flavor, even when they are not cooked. The crunchy, juicy texture will complement the turkey well, and leave a fresh aftertaste which keeps everything feeling light. Adding them to your turkey sandwich is an excellent way to up your veggie intake and upgrade your lunch, too.
9. Pair it with cranberry sauce
If you thought that pairing turkey and cranberry sauce was reserved for the holiday season, then try adding it to your sandwich and see how untrue that is. We all know how perfectly the tangy cranberry sauce pairing with slightly sweet turkey, and implementing it on your sandwich creates a lunch that is both nostalgic and delicious.
The texture of the cranberry sauce is a great addition to the sandwich, too. Turkey on its own can be a bit dry at times, and the sauce does a great job of adding moisture and helping balance the sandwich. While fresh cranberries have an intense sharpness that would be overpowering, the sauce has just enough bite to cut through the savory meat and any other toppings, such as creamy Brie or rich mayonnaise. Turkey and cranberry sandwiches are definitely not only for the weekend after Thanksgiving; they can, and should be a regular lunch option as well.
10. Include creamy avocado
If you want to add a luxurious creamy element to your turkey sandwich but still keep your health goals on track, opt for avocado. The buttery texture will give your dry turkey sandwich a makeover and the creamy flavor will keep your taste buds happy, too.
The wonderful texture of avocado comes from its fat content, but the good news that the monounsaturated fats it contains are incredibly good for you. They keep your heart healthy and your cholesterol within a normal range, and can also reduce the risk of having a stroke. This means that adding avocado to your meals is of huge benefit, and guacamole isn't the only place it belongs.
Adding sliced avocado to your turkey sandwich changes the texture entirely, supporting the soft, dry turkey with a creaminess and silky element that it desperately needs. It works really well with other ingredients, too, including arugula, mozzarella, or a few chili flakes for some subtle spice. For a slightly different mouthfeel, mash the avocado with some fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon juice, and use it as a spread across the two slices of bread.
11. Top with caramelized onions
If there is one great way to add extra flavor to your turkey sandwich, that is both sweet and savory at the same time, it is to top it with caramelized onions. The deep, complex flavor of the onions are going to transform your sandwich into a mouthwatering feast,
Cooking the onions slowly brings out their delicious umami flavor, as the Maillard reactions get to work in the pan. This is the ideal topping for the mellow turkey, and the soft texture of the whole sandwich will melt in your mouth. Not that there's anything wrong with adding raw onions to your sandwich, but once you have tried this version, there will be no going back!
Preparing caramelized onions can take a lot of patience, but making them in the slow cooker can save the time you need to spend standing over the stove. The onions can soften slowly while you are out for the day, and you will come back to a kitchen smelling wonderful, and you can jar your newly caramelized onions, ready to adorn your next turkey sandwich.
12. Go Mediterranean with pesto
If you feel your turkey sandwich has become a bit mundane, there is no easier way to brighten it up than to add a splash of pesto. Filled with fresh herbs and earthy pine nuts, pesto will add both taste and color to your sandwich and perk up your turkey instantly.
If you are a fan of umami, this is nothing that can beat pesto. Between the nuts, fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, and garlic, it is the ultimate savory spread, and it will be your turkey sandwich's best friend. While the basil pairs perfectly with the turkey, you can always opt for a red pesto instead. Sun-dried tomatoes give this version a deeply savory note that also has a sweetness, and it will instantly transport your taste buds to the Mediterranean. Whichever pesto you favor, adding it to your sandwich will take it to a level you never knew was possible. With a couple of crisp arugula leaves, you have yourself the ideal summery sandwich.