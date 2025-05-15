12 Easy Ways To Take Turkey Sandwiches To The Next Level

Chances are your usual turkey sandwich tends to feature mayo as one of the main condiments, and while there is nothing wrong with that, it can be a bit pedestrian. If you love the smoothness of mayo but fancy a bit more punch, replace it with aioli instead.

Aioli is a bit like a garlic mayo, but it is made with olive oil so has a more luxurious texture. The raw garlic is the star and bursts through the creaminess to create an excitement that just isn't there with regular mayo. The reason aioli is such a great upgrade on a turkey sandwich is the contrast between the condiment and the meat. Turkey is famously low in fat — something that makes it a popular choice among the health conscious — so the fat from the aioli is the perfect match for its lean texture and mild flavor. Because of the strong taste, you don't need to add much to your sandwich, just a thin smear will be enough to get your taste buds dancing.

Whipping up a batch of homemade aioli only takes a few minutes, and it will taste better than store-bought. Once you have made it for your turkey sandwich, you can keep it in the fridge for around a week in an airtight container, though you will likely demolish it long before then. Use it as a dip for fries or veggies or simply as a spread on every turkey sandwich from now on — you'll wonder how you ever coped with plain old mayo.