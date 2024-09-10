5 Best Cuts Of Meat At Costco And 5 To Avoid
Costco is the perfect place to stock up on household basics and special favorites such as its famous rotisserie chickens and delicious food court hot dogs. If you're a member, you've probably noticed that the best deals rise to the top as frequent favorites that work for your taste buds and budget. Costco sells its own line of products under the Kirkland Signature label, which is put on everything from groceries and household goods to apparel and alcohol.
At the butcher counter, Kirkland Signature is known as a high-quality and cost-effective brand. Like other items at the wholesale store, meat comes in bulk packages and large portions. The best cuts at Costco are versatile and can be stored in the fridge or freezer. Many also offer savings compared to similar options at other grocery stores.
Quality is rarely an issue when it comes to Costco meat but some choices are cheaper elsewhere, especially when you add in the cost of the required membership fee. Others are just plain too large to be necessary for most households unless you're able to store them in the freezer for later use, which may require extra preparation steps and special storage solutions. The best cuts of meat at Costco are delicious, versatile, and easy to use, while those to skip aren't practical or are short on value.
Buy: Kirkland Signature organic ground beef
Even though this is a bulk purchase like other Costco items, Kirkland Signature organic ground beef comes in multiple connected packages that you can easily separate into smaller portions. Each purchase includes three individually-sealed sections of over a pound which can be split thanks to easy perforations between them. This allows you to use what you need and save the rest in the refrigerator or freezer. One of the biggest drawbacks to shopping in bulk is food waste (and budget waste) if you don't actually use everything that you buy. The design of this package eliminates that challenge. Because the packages are vacuum sealed, you also don't have to worry about the meat leaking when it is stored.
Ground beef is extremely versatile and used in everything from meat sauce for pasta to burgers for a cookout. Organic beef tends to be more expensive than traditional because it takes more money to raise cattle with a special diet, a cost that is passed onto the consumer. But at Costco, it rings up around $5.75 per pound compared to $9 for a similar package at other grocery stores. The Kirkland Signature ground beef is also raised without the use of antibiotics or growth hormones. You can find regular ground beef at Costco for a little bit less, but if you're willing to pay a little bit more for quality and convenience, the Kirkland Signature organic ground beef package is a fantastic buy.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature ground beef
The regular 88% lean ground beef from Costco's meat section is cheaper than the Kirkland Signature organic option but only by a few cents per pound in some areas. But it's the packaging that makes this buy one that we'd recommend skipping unless you plan to use it all right away. The 7-pound tray comes in a single giant container on a flimsy styrofoam base. Like most meat packages ground at the store, it's wrapped in thick plastic wrap to keep it in place but that means a higher risk of leaking. It also doesn't do as good of a job at sealing as some of the prepackaged options so expect to see faster browning as the surface is exposed to even small amounts of air. While the ground beef itself is high quality, the packaging leaves a lot to be desired, which is a significant factor when you're buying in bulk and storing extra in the fridge or freezer.
Kirkland Signature ground beef is also not the cheapest ground beef option at Costco. If you want to make the most of your budget, ask for ground beef from behind the counter rather than getting the prepackaged one from the case. It's known as ground beef chub, referencing its tube shape. It has a similar texture but is sold in even larger packages, so you'll need to be ready for some serious meal prep or have a large freezer.
Buy: Kirkland Signature premium pork tenderloin
Another Costco meat purchase that gets special marks for its great packaging is the Kirkland Signature premium pork tenderloin. Each purchase comes with four large pork tenderloins that are separated into two packages that you can use, refrigerate, or freeze separately. Each of the tenderloins weighs in around 1.3 pounds, which is ideal for preparing for a shared meal but still small enough to fit in a standard roasting pan or slow cooker. If you want to cook for a crowd, you can use both pork tenderloins or store one in the fridge or freezer for a future meal.
Costo's pork tenderloin is raised, butchered, and packaged by Swift, a company that has been in business since 1855 with plenty of expertise. Small fat deposits called marbling speckle the cut, adding flavor to the meat after it's cooked. The clear package makes it easy to see exactly what you're getting. Keep in mind that the two sections are connected so you can't mix and match to get the best pieces of meat in the case. But the quality is consistently high so you'll always be able to find a great piece of pork.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature USDA Prime beef brisket
The fat throughout the meat of the Kirkland Signature USDA Prime beef brisket is impeccable but you'll pay a premium price to get this high-quality cut. Marbling refers to the distribution of fat within the meat and is a key feature that earns a particular piece the highest grade, USDA Prime. But it is not as important in brisket as it is in other cuts like steak that rely on fat to tenderize them. Brisket is best cooked slowly over low temperatures, such as in a smoker, which creates a delicious taste and texture even without superior marbling. This makes the USDA Prime distinction, which comes at a higher cost, unnecessary for all but the pickiest of brisket lovers. Some fat is important, but a USDA Choice cut works just as well and be quite a bit cheaper.
At around 15 pounds each, these are large portions as well, which might make it hard to fit them in your standard pan or smoker. The USDA Prime brisket is whole cut with both the flat and point sections of the brisket. If you want something more economical and easier to work with, consider a point or flat brisket, instead.
Buy: Kirkland Signature boneless skinless chicken breast
If you're on a budget, chicken is a great meat to use in your cooking because it is economical, full of protein, and works in a variety of dishes. So buying in bulk makes a lot of sense in many households and the Kirkland Signature boneless skinless chicken breast is a favorite choice at Costco. It works for your budget and comes in individual packages that you can put in the freezer for later. The three tear-off sections are individually sealed so you don't need to worry about chicken juice leaking from the packaging. This key feature of many Kirkland Signature meat options sets them apart from standard butcher counter meat and is ideal for buying in bulk.
The Kirkland Signature boneless skinless chicken breasts cost less than $3.50 per pound and each purchase contains around 6 pounds. The same cut at other grocery stores can cost more than $1 more per pound compared to Kirkland Signature, comes in flimsy packaging that leaks, and doesn't freeze well. When you add that the chicken breasts at Costco are USDA grade A birds, which means they have been evaluated and found to be free from defects such as cartilage and feathers, this is a top choice. The budget-friendly pricing, efficient packaging, and versatility are just icing on the cake, or rather chicken in the pot pie.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature New York strip steak
The Kirkland Signature New York strip steak from Costco has a lot of marbling, which adds flavor and keeps the meat tender. It comes in a pack of four giant steaks ready to throw directly on the grill. But unless you like your steak ultra-rare, you might end up struggling to get a good seared crust on the exterior and a cooked middle because they are so thick. The outside will likely burn before you're able to get the inside the way that you want. Unfortunately, Costco won't cut your steaks to a specific thickness so this one may be challenging to work with. Costco has plenty of delicious steak options, including some USDA Prime cuts, that grill up much better for those who like a medium or well-done steak.
At first glance, this cut seems like a great deal. The Kirkland Signature New York strip costs up to $5 less per pound compared to other stores. But the value requires making the most of the bulk purchase. A similar New York strip steak at other grocery stores weighs around 1 pound or less, but at Costco, the steaks are closer to 1.2 pounds. Even though the cost per pound is slightly lower at Costco, the larger size means that you'll spend more for the same number of steaks. Be prepared to do something with the leftovers to get your money's worth.
Buy: Honeysuckle White ground turkey
Turkey is a great alternative to ground beef that is lower in fat, but still boasts a rich, savory flavor. The Honeysuckle White ground turkey carried at Costco is hormone, steroid, and antibiotic-free. The quality is top-notch with a consistent grind and ideal coloring. Honeysuckle White tracks exactly where the turkeys come from and supports family farms in numerous states, including Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, and others. While this information isn't on the packaging, you can learn about the farms behind Honeysuckle White online to see exactly who raises these turkeys and how they go beyond the required USDA standards to humanely raise turkeys during the process.
The ground turkey is also a good value and comes in large portions, which are separated into four individually packaged containers that are just over 1.5 pounds each. The plastic base is sturdy and stackable, making the turkey easy to keep in the fridge or freezer if you won't be using all of it at once. They are vacuum sealed so don't expect to see much freezer burn even if you store them for a long time.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature boneless lamb leg
The Kirkland Signature boneless lamb leg is a good purchase — if you can find it. You shouldn't necessarily avoid buying it due to value or taste but beware of making it a central part of your menu because Costco doesn't always carry it. The boneless lamb leg comes all the way from Australia, which means the meat is frozen and has to travel around the world to get to most stores.
The boneless leg of lamb is easier to cook and eat than a bone-in cut (not to mention around $10 per pound cheaper) but it doesn't have the same deep flavor or impressive presentation as the rack of lamb. If you're looking for a roast, consider the Kirkland Signature pork butt, which is cheaper and more versatile than lamb. Compared to other types of meat such as beef roasts or pork roasts, lamb has a stronger gamey flavor, which doesn't always work well with other ingredients.
Buy: Kirkland Signature ribs
Ribs are perfect for a crowd so they are an ideal Costco purchase. Kirkland Signature beef ribs are USDA Choice and strike a good balance of quality and value with plenty of marbling throughout the meat. They cost just over $4.50 per pound and each package is around 4.5 pounds, which is a lot of ribs. That's not surprising for Costco, but make sure that your smoker or oven can handle large quantities before adding them to your cart. You can get them St. Louis-style, our personal favorite that uses cumin, oregano, and other spices to add flavor, or raw without any extras. Kirkland Signature also has pork ribs, packaged by Swift like their other pork cuts in the meat department. These are as much as $1 cheaper per pound compared to the Kirkland Signature beef ribs and both are delicious.
Before purchasing ribs in bulk, make sure that this rack will fit in your smoker or other cooking method, although you can cut them if needed. These tend to be popular in the summer months so call ahead to have a few racks put aside if you know you'll need a large order.
Avoid: Kirkland Signature boneless skinless chicken tenderloins
Other than the price and size of each piece, there's not a noticeable difference between the Kirkland Signature chicken tenderloins and the chicken breasts from the same brand. The taste and texture are identical and even the packaging has a similar design. Whole chicken breasts cost around $3.50 per pound while the tenderloins are $3.85. When you consider that the chicken comes in bulk and each package is between 6 and 8 pounds, that can really add up. You can easily make your own chicken tenderloins and save some money by opting for another part of chicken instead. Going with chicken breasts also allows you to turn one or two of the three separately-sealed sections into tenderloins while leaving the others as is. Another versatility win for chicken breasts.
These chicken tenderloins are weighed by the pound and have a lot of liquid in each package, as well. This happens when water inside the chicken turns into ice during the freezing process and thaws once it is defrosted. Each tenderloin can have a lot of fat on the edges, depending on where it was cut from the chicken. Unfortunately, you have no control over picking the best tenderloins and it can be hard to see exactly what you are getting in the pack. Because the price is based on weight, paying for extra water and fat that you'll have to trim isn't great for your budget.
Methodology
Value and convenience were two big factors since Costco is known for being a great place to make the most of your budget while stocking up on your most frequently used items. Along with most warehouse shoppers, we looked for cuts that could be used or stored easily before they went bad. Most of the meat from Costco is high quality so the main discriminating factors are price and ease of storing extra, which are both important to consider when buying in bulk.
The best cuts can be used in a variety of dishes, which makes the bulk purchase make sense. If you like to have chicken, beef, or pork on hand to use often, take advantage of the savings that Costco offers on these types of meat. Because they are able to offer great prices in most cases, you might even be able to splurge on a higher-quality cut, like a USDA Prime steak. Packaging that helped to make storing extra portions easier, such as separately-portioned sections, turned a decent buy into a must-try.
Most cuts to avoid come down to their impracticality more than anything else. If you can't actually store, cook, or eat a bulk purchase, it won't work for your lifestyle. Some options, such as giant brisket roasts, may be difficult to work with in a home kitchen that lacks large storage or cooking tools.