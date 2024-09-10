5 Best Cuts Of Meat At Costco And 5 To Avoid

Costco is the perfect place to stock up on household basics and special favorites such as its famous rotisserie chickens and delicious food court hot dogs. If you're a member, you've probably noticed that the best deals rise to the top as frequent favorites that work for your taste buds and budget. Costco sells its own line of products under the Kirkland Signature label, which is put on everything from groceries and household goods to apparel and alcohol.

Advertisement

At the butcher counter, Kirkland Signature is known as a high-quality and cost-effective brand. Like other items at the wholesale store, meat comes in bulk packages and large portions. The best cuts at Costco are versatile and can be stored in the fridge or freezer. Many also offer savings compared to similar options at other grocery stores.

Quality is rarely an issue when it comes to Costco meat but some choices are cheaper elsewhere, especially when you add in the cost of the required membership fee. Others are just plain too large to be necessary for most households unless you're able to store them in the freezer for later use, which may require extra preparation steps and special storage solutions. The best cuts of meat at Costco are delicious, versatile, and easy to use, while those to skip aren't practical or are short on value.

Advertisement