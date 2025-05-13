Make Your Turkey Sandwiches Unforgettable With One Extra Ingredient

In the great club sandwich debate between turkey or chicken, both meats have their merits. But when you only have turkey on hand, you won't be disappointed. Turkey is a great lunch meat since it's super versatile and goes well with plenty of different condiments. This includes one underrated condiment that packs a flavor punch. We're talking pepper jelly; whether you get it in hot or sweet form, it's a match made in heaven for that turkey sandwich.

Much like in the way your peanut butter and jelly sandwich deserves savory jam, your turkey sandwich deserves a little pop of contrasting flavor, too. When adding sweet pepper or hot pepper jelly, just spread it on your bun or bread of choice in place of standard condiments like mayonnaise or mustard. You can adjust to your personal taste, finding the right amount for a satisfying bite, but we suggest that you start off with a thin layer since it's easier to add more than take it off. Whether you go for a sweet or spicy jelly depends on the other additions to your sandwich, too. Sweet pepper jelly pairs well with creamy cheeses and a milder sandwich, while hot pepper jelly pairs well with bold cheeses like aged cheddar that won't get drowned out.