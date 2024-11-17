The Costco Food Court Item You're Better Off Skipping

Costco is a study in contrasts. You're either bulk buying produce to stock up your fridge and freezer for the long haul, or quickly scarfing down a delicious slice of pizza from the food court before moving on to your next to-do list item for the day. A Costco run is the definitive cost-saving and time-saving errand, so when hunger strikes after shopping (or before), you don't want to waste time dithering about what to snack on from the wholesale club's food court. Or, even worse, choose something so aggressively unappetizing that it sets you back from everything you hoped to accomplish that day.

From the rotisserie chicken Caesar salad to chicken bakes and from smoothies to sundaes, there are a surprising amount of meals and drinks to choose from. Handily for us and all hurried shoppers, Chowhound's own Megan Lim taste-tested and ranked every Costco food court item in helpful detail. Working from the lowest lows to the highest highs, Lim based her rankings on flavor first and foremost. A subpar flavor (and texture) sent a few items to the bottom, as well as if an item's ingredients, picture, or description didn't match what was ultimately handed over the counter. She also factored in the cost for quantity of food, as one should whenever shopping at Costco, which rocketed some items to the top. Since Costco's food court products draw strong opinions from the public, Lim also factored in online reviews posted on Reddit and Quora.

With that, she concluded which item is most worth avoiding. The answer: the turkey Swiss sandwich. Here's why this fairly straightforward sandwich turned out to be utterly unsalvageable.