Avoid Dry Leftover Turkey By Turning It Into A Classic Dish
Turkey is a must-have for many folks around the holidays, but while it tastes great when you first make it (so long as you don't cook it the worst way), the meat can quickly dry out in the days after. Thankfully, there's a great way to prevent this by transforming your leftover turkey into something completely irresistible: turkey gumbo. Gumbo is a Louisiana staple, and it's typically made with a mixture of seafood, sausage, and meat, with the whole thing being served over a bed of rice. This sets it apart from jambalaya, which is cooked with the rice already mixed in. Usually, the Cajun version of this dish uses chicken and sausage, while the Creole variety uses more shellfish. Because of this, when using leftover turkey, you'll want to lean more into the Cajun influences.
The best thing about this dish is that it's incredibly hearty and packed with flavor, making it so much more appealing than plain old turkey sandwiches. Plus, it utilizes the entire bird, with the carcass being the catalyst for a delicious stock that keeps the meat juicy and succulent when it's all put together. Some great recipes for gumbo call for using the whole bird, but if you don't have the carcass left over to make a stock, you can always substitute chicken stock in its place.
Truly, the only real downside to using your leftover turkey for gumbo is that it takes a long time to cook. However, all that time is crucial for developing a strong depth of flavor, so the wait is totally worth it. Between the turkey, andouille sausage, and all the fragrant spices, your whole home will smell like heaven by the time you're ready to dig in.
Have leftover turkey gumbo? Freeze it to keep it fresh
Just like properly storing leftover turkey for long periods, you'll want to freeze your leftover turkey gumbo if you don't plan on eating it all within a few days. Fortunately, this dish freezes exceptionally well and maintains both its texture and flavor. Of course, this hinges on proper storage to keep away things like freezer burn.
When freezing turkey gumbo, it's important to allow the stew to cool completely before putting it in the freezer. If you store it while it's still hot, it could raise the temperature in your freezer, causing other things to thaw, potentially allowing bacteria to begin growing or freezer burn to develop. Preferably, divide the gumbo into smaller batches to speed up cooling, and when it's no longer piping hot, store it in the fridge until it is completely cooled. Never leave it out for more than two hours to cool on its own because this can cause the food to enter the temperature danger zone where bacteria can multiply.
Once stored, the gumbo will stay fresh for up to six months. When you're ready to enjoy it again, let the container thaw in the fridge overnight. Alternatively, you can heat it from frozen either in the microwave or in a pot on the stove.