Avoid Dry Leftover Turkey By Turning It Into A Classic Dish

Turkey is a must-have for many folks around the holidays, but while it tastes great when you first make it (so long as you don't cook it the worst way), the meat can quickly dry out in the days after. Thankfully, there's a great way to prevent this by transforming your leftover turkey into something completely irresistible: turkey gumbo. Gumbo is a Louisiana staple, and it's typically made with a mixture of seafood, sausage, and meat, with the whole thing being served over a bed of rice. This sets it apart from jambalaya, which is cooked with the rice already mixed in. Usually, the Cajun version of this dish uses chicken and sausage, while the Creole variety uses more shellfish. Because of this, when using leftover turkey, you'll want to lean more into the Cajun influences.

The best thing about this dish is that it's incredibly hearty and packed with flavor, making it so much more appealing than plain old turkey sandwiches. Plus, it utilizes the entire bird, with the carcass being the catalyst for a delicious stock that keeps the meat juicy and succulent when it's all put together. Some great recipes for gumbo call for using the whole bird, but if you don't have the carcass left over to make a stock, you can always substitute chicken stock in its place.

Truly, the only real downside to using your leftover turkey for gumbo is that it takes a long time to cook. However, all that time is crucial for developing a strong depth of flavor, so the wait is totally worth it. Between the turkey, andouille sausage, and all the fragrant spices, your whole home will smell like heaven by the time you're ready to dig in.