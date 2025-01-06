Give Leftover Turkey The Carnitas Treatment And Thank Us Later

Love 'em or hate 'em, leftovers are a universal experience for most of us during the holidays — particularly when it comes to the turkey. Even if you carefully calculate how much turkey to serve per person, last-minute cancellations or your family's preference for sides can leave you saddled with an abundance of roasted poultry. If you're so tired of holiday dishes that even Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving sandwich sounds unappealing, don't worry — with the right seasonings, you can turn that leftover turkey into delicious carnitas.

Traditional carnitas are a Mexican dish made with pork butt or pork shoulder, which is slow-braised in lard and an abundance of seasonings until it's fall-off-the-bone tender. It's then shredded and pan-roasted until it's crispy on the outside, yet juicy and tender on the inside. You can achieve similar results with turkey, using turkey stock instead of lard. Simmering the turkey makes it tender and juicy, very similar to pork carnitas, especially when you use the right seasonings.

This dish starts with as much leftover turkey meat as you can salvage from the bird. Having dark meat in the mix is essential, as the fat and moisture from the dark meat will help tenderize the white meat while cooking. You then simmer the turkey in a bath of turkey stock (water works, too, but has no flavor), sour oranges, several halved onions, and bay leaves for about an hour. You can then fry the tenderized meat in a little oil until it's crisp and smells heavenly.