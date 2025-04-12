The Secret Behind Costco's Affordable Premium Meats

The Costco butcher counter deservedly attracts lots of attention. Whether you're looking to pick up Costco's excellent prime beef for steak night or an atypically large multi-pound cut, the store's meat offerings are distinct from other purveyors. The retailer has honed in on high-quality beef sold at accessible prices, garnering a dedicated fan base among both consumers and smaller businesses.

Naturally, such an approach raises lots of fascination; how could a store sell products like ground beef for nearly half the price? Well, there's a breadth of interesting facts about Costco's meat department, with under-the-counter strategies that deliver affordable premium meats. Most noticeably, the wholesale club's sales strategy rests in bulk.

While a standard grocery sells beef broken down into easy-to-use 1- or 2-pound packages, Costco will sell 10-pound tri-tips and equally large tubes of ground beef, among many other bulk meats. Up-front, the cost of such items stings, but divide it out per pound, and the price drops — a sign of a smaller price hike from the meatpacker. In fact, Costco delivers a lower markup across all items in the store, aiming to increase the frequency of sales. So with big beef packages moving more frequently, they can afford to lower prices and stock more high-quality meat.