7 Facts About Costco's Meat Department You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Costco's meat department might seem straightforward at first glance — just rows of bulk-packaged beef, pork, and chicken — but regular shoppers know there's more going on behind the scenes. Whether you're feeding a big family or just looking to stock your freezer, the warehouse giant offers serious value if you know what to look for. While most people come for the savings, those in the know come for the secrets.

From rotisserie chickens priced so low they're practically a marketing strategy to premium-quality steaks that require a little extra cooking know-how, Costco's meat section is packed with quirks that can help you shop smarter and save more. Some of these insider tips are buried in small print, hidden behind the butcher counter, or simply passed around by word of mouth among seasoned members. And unless you've been asking the right questions — or cutting your own strip loins in the kitchen — chances are you've missed a few.

We've rounded up the most surprising, helpful, and genuinely little-known facts about Costco's meat department. Whether you're a first-timer or a die-hard Kirkland loyalist, these are the secrets you'll wish you knew sooner.