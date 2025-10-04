From Medieval Europe to Peru to fast food chains to a grocery store near you, the humble rotisserie chicken has had quite a circuitous route to becoming a staple grocery item in households across America. Virtually every grocery store today sells a rotisserie chicken of greater or lesser quality, and sometimes even two or three varieties. These spit-fired birds are affordable, accessible, and incredibly convenient.

There is no reason why you can't just immediately remove a rotisserie chicken from its bag after getting it home and start gnawing it straight off the carcass like a caveman. However, many of us like to remove the meat off the bone and set it aside for use in sandwiches, soups, stews, salads, and more. This process isn't hard, but it can be messy if you don't tackle it the right way.

That's where we come in. Your handy dandy experts at Chowhound wanted to take the guesswork and fear out of dismantling a rotisserie chicken so that you, too, can take full advantage of this budget-friendly, high-protein food source. Read on for a step-by-step guide for how to easily debone a rotisserie chicken, how to store the meat once it is removed, and what to do with it.