The Best And Worst Rotisserie Chickens You Can Find At The Grocery Store

Rotisserie chicken is a fast and easy way to add protein to your meal prep routine. According to the National Chicken Council, broiler chicken is the most widely consumed protein in the U.S. You can add chicken to everything from Caesar salads to frozen pizza to get more protein and make your meals more filling. Rotisserie chicken is flavorful due to the constant turning of the meat, which keeps it moist and tender and prevents the chicken from drying out.

Many grocery stores roast chickens in their deli but not all are created equal. Even though many use the same techniques and even similar spices and seasonings, some rotisserie chickens end up dry and bland. Others get low marks because they aren't consistent and you never know if you'll end up with a chicken that is overcooked, still raw, or just right. Fortunately, there are deli counters that routinely make delicious and convenient rotisserie chicken for you to take home. Here are some of the best grocery stores and worst chains to go to for your rotisserie chicken.