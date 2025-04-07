How Much Meat Can You Get From One Of Costco's Rotisserie Chickens?

Out of all the convenient and cost-saving products you can purchase at Costco, the wholesaler's grab-and-go food items are at the top of most customers' list of favorites. Next to the cheap food court hot dogs and pizza slices, you can also purchase hot and flavorful rotisserie chickens from Costco's meat department for only $4.99 per bird. More importantly, just one rotisserie chicken contains approximately two pounds of meat.

Among the important facts you should know about Costco's rotisserie chickens is that the size of these fully-cooked birds is slightly larger than what you'd find in any other grocery store. Whereas the average whole rotisserie chicken is about two pounds, Costco's chickens weigh three. Even though the total weight includes inedible parts like tendons and bones, you're still left with a considerable amount of meat per chicken.

In a recent Reddit post, one Costco member was able to prove this claim by weighing the amount of meat compared to the leftover carcass on two separate scales. Believe it or not, there were over two pounds of meat and only a little more than a pound of bones and tendons. The best part? There is no limit on how many rotisserie chickens you can buy at Costco, and at only $1.66 per pound, you can easily stock up on the chicken to serve a crowd or freeze some for later. Plus, you can use every part of the chicken to make a number of crowd-pleasing recipes.