The 5 Absolute Best Sandwiches To Make With Rotisserie Chicken

Simply picking up a rotisserie chicken at the store has been among the easiest weeknight dinner hacks a person can employ since before the word took on its modern usage. Depending on how you slice it, you can even get a couple of dinners out of a single chicken, or further fraction it into a few lunches. There are myriad ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken once it's served its primary purpose. Sandwiches are among the most convenient, portable, and versatile vehicles for all that extra roasted bird.

Rotisserie chicken is heartier than your everyday lunchmeat, so it can stand up to equally substantial supporting ingredients. That same heft, however, can make it a little more challenging to pack between two slices of bread for maximum handheld ease. These five ideas take both factors into consideration to create delicious and structurally sound rotisserie chicken sandwiches so unique that you'll forget they came from the same source. And remember to use the poultry bones for an easy broth to get the most out of your chicken.