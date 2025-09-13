Costco Sells Over 100 Million Units Of This Prepared Food Every Year

Walk into any Costco, and you can almost feel the pull toward the back of the store. There, you'll often find small crowds of folks eagerly waiting for the next batch of rotisserie chickens to hit the shelves. In 2023 alone, Costco sold over 137 million rotisserie chickens, and this staggering number explains both the constant restocking, and the crowd that gathers when a fresh batch rolls out. But why this bird, again and again?

Well, for starters, the price is unbeatable. Costco's rotisserie chicken has held at $4.99 since 2009, which makes it a reliable bargain, especially compared to other stores where rotisserie chickens can cost two or three times as much. Consistency is another hook. Costco owns a large slice of its poultry pipeline, including a Nebraska complex that helps the company breed, process, and ship at scale. That oversight of the process keeps quality steady. Also, because the turnover is tight (the chickens aren't left sitting on the shelf for longer than two hours), odds are high you grab one that is hot and juicy.

Finally, layout plays a role, too. No matter how many times Costco constantly shuffles its aisles, you're going to have to get your steps in to reach the chicken every single time, because they're put in the back on purpose. Costco makes customers walk past produce, snacks, and other goods to get there. And even if you don't go in planning to buy a chicken, you might not want to leave without one after taking care of the rest of your shopping list. It's a brilliant strategy: Leave with a cart containing your essentials, a chicken, and maybe a few extra items you picked up along the way.