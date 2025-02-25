Use Your Leftover Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken For An Easy Broth

You likely have an elder relative, friendly neighbor, or favorite food influencer who has a foolproof broth recipe. But you can also more-or-less wing it. It's a good idea to crack the bones a bit before dropping the whole carcass into your big stock pot to give the interior marrow more exit points from the bird to your broth. After you've covered it with cold water, the flavorful fun begins. If you've reserved any chicken skins, drop those in, too, as the collagen within will also help create a tastier broth. The same goes for any drippings found at the bottom of the tray the chicken came in.

As for flavorful additions, plenty of folks like to add a couple of aromatic bay leaves. For spices, you can tinker with adding traditional (ground ground black pepper or whole peppercorns) and outside-the-box options (ground ginger, turmeric, or curry powder). Celery, carrots, and onions are almost as important to include as a dose of salt.

Speaking of salt, always be a little conservative with how much you initially incorporate, as you can add more later, but not take it away. Other great vegetables to add are fennel bulbs and garlic (crush the cloves before adding to maximize their flavor). A couple of hours of simmering later, you'll have a rich broth that just needs a quick run through the strainer to remove any chunky solids. Just like that, you have a soup base that's as good as if you'd roasted the chicken yourself.