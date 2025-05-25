12 Signs You Shouldn't Buy That Rotisserie Chicken

Gray or green patches are a bad sign on raw chicken, and the same is true on cooked chicken. The skin should be golden-brown, while the meat should be a light whitish-pink. Ideally, it's good to note that if the store did its job well, you won't see any meat because the skin will be fully intact. But the bottom line is if you see any color changes whatsoever, avoid that chicken. Ditto spots that look like mold, though that almost never happens at the store — that's more a consequence of leaving it too long in your fridge.

Note that when you buy a seasoned chicken that has speckled skin and a lot of color variation, it can be harder to spot color changes. So while you're at the store, check the bird over carefully. Once you get it home, make sure to eat it within three days, as otherwise you may miss the signs of an incipient bacterial infection and get sick.

There is one exception to the color rule, and that has to do with green flesh. Although this doubtless sounds like the most disgusting condition of all, it's not as bad as you think. Green breast, officially termed ischemic myopathy, is a condition that occurs when chicken and turkey breasts grow too large for the blood supply to support them, so some of the muscle tissue begins to die. It is not a food safety risk, but it is kind of gross.