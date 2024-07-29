Here's How Long Rotisserie Chicken Lasts In The Fridge

It only takes a couple of hours, give or take, for a deli-fresh rotisserie chicken to go from under-the-warming-lamp hot to icebox frigid. How long it takes for it to go from cold to spoiled is an entirely different question. Although stashing your leftover bird in the fridge does slow down the bacteria colony that's trying to set up shop in your chillbox, it doesn't completely prevent it from becoming tomorrow's science experiment. After your rotisserie chicken goes in the fridge, you have three or four days to eat it before time's up.

There are some caveats to this, of course. First, it's critical that you put the chicken in the fridge within two hours of it being out at room temperature. Second, you must ensure that your refrigerator is set at a maximum of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Third, there isn't any wiggle room as far as time frame is concerned. More plainly, if you've been meaning to try some of those brown sugar chicken salad sandwiches you read about or a homemade chicken noodle soup, do it before the bird goes bad.

Finally, if you won't eat the bird within three or four days, freeze it or throw it out. If you make a home for it in the freezer, make sure you use it up within four months. Anything after that, and you're likely chowing down on something akin to freezer-burned shoe leather.

