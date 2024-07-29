Here's How Long Rotisserie Chicken Lasts In The Fridge
It only takes a couple of hours, give or take, for a deli-fresh rotisserie chicken to go from under-the-warming-lamp hot to icebox frigid. How long it takes for it to go from cold to spoiled is an entirely different question. Although stashing your leftover bird in the fridge does slow down the bacteria colony that's trying to set up shop in your chillbox, it doesn't completely prevent it from becoming tomorrow's science experiment. After your rotisserie chicken goes in the fridge, you have three or four days to eat it before time's up.
There are some caveats to this, of course. First, it's critical that you put the chicken in the fridge within two hours of it being out at room temperature. Second, you must ensure that your refrigerator is set at a maximum of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Third, there isn't any wiggle room as far as time frame is concerned. More plainly, if you've been meaning to try some of those brown sugar chicken salad sandwiches you read about or a homemade chicken noodle soup, do it before the bird goes bad.
Finally, if you won't eat the bird within three or four days, freeze it or throw it out. If you make a home for it in the freezer, make sure you use it up within four months. Anything after that, and you're likely chowing down on something akin to freezer-burned shoe leather.
Tips for refrigerating leftover chicken
It isn't just rotisserie chicken that needs to play by these rules. All cooked chicken has a fridge shelf life of three to four days, including grilled and poached chicken recipes. In light of this, the info that follows is solid, no matter kind of cooked chicken you're putting on ice.
Once you're ready to find a place for it in the refrigerator, pack up your chicken in an airtight container or zip-top bag. If you usually forget about food in the fridge, help yourself out by putting it in the front. Also, write the date it was cooked on some freezer tape and stick it on the package.
Additionally, the bird will give you a couple of clues if it's going south. The most important clue is obvious: It'll start to stink up the fridge. It might also feel a bit slimy or sticky to the touch, and the color of the meat will start to look darker than normal, or take on a sickly yellow or green hue. If you're ever in doubt, check the date you wrote on the container or bag. If it's past the three-day mark, it's already questionable.
It isn't worth messing with the three- or four-day time frame just for the sake of saving your budget. Eating chicken gone bad is bad for you. Toss it if you're in doubt and treat yourself to takeout instead.