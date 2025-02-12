Cumin Vs Caraway: What's The Difference?

You'd be forgiven for mistaking cumin and caraway on the spice rack. In whole seed (or fruit) form, they're both relatively small, brown, boat-shaped pods with pale raised ridges. And their ground form isn't any more helpful for distinguishing between the two — they both grind down into a similar medium brown color. They even cost about the same. Unfortunately for home cooks who picked up the wrong product, apart from being a potent way to flavor a dish, the similarities between cumin and caraway largely stop there.

Although they grow from different plants, both cumin and caraway are from the apiaceae family of aromatic, flowering plants (also known as the parsley family) as are many other culinary herbs like coriander, anise, and fennel seeds. Despite their familiar relationship, you'd never confuse the taste. Cumin has a strong earthy, spicy flavor while caraway has a lighter, sharper, slightly licorice-like quality. In a pinch, you can substitute one for the other, but you'll be making a distinct change to the flavor profile of your dish — and caraway packs a real punch.