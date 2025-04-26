The Kind Of Cheddar Cheese That's The Best For Melting

Even once you've developed an encyclopedic knowledge of cheese melting points, one that helps you remember the difference between how Grana Padano performs versus Parmesan in a pasta and that American is best for breakfast sandwiches, the smaller gradations can get tricky. There are several cheddar varieties alone, for example, with unique flavor profiles, textures, use cases, and yes, melting points. And to achieve the "best" melt, the TV-ready kind that softens to a lovely, stretchy pull in a relatively short period of time, mild cheddar is the optimal variety.

Mild cheddar is only aged for a few months, meaning that it retains a fair amount of moisture. Your extra sharp cheddars, on the other hand, will be aged for around a year. So, while sharp cheddars are delicious in their own ways, that extra time does cause more evaporation, leading to a drier final product. The extra liquid in a younger cheese like mild cheddar makes it more yielding, and helps it break down into the gooey topping of your burger, quesadilla, or classic tuna melt's desire.