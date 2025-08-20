What You Have To Look For To Choose The Perfect Store-Bought Pasta Every Time

Using store-bought pasta shouldn't make you feel like you're taking a shortcut. In fact, the dried variety, which is what most people buy from the store, actually suits certain classic Italian pasta sauces better than fresh because of its more rigid structure, which makes for a firmer bite. However, if you've ever stood in front of the bewildering array of pasta on display at the supermarket, wondering which ones are actually good and which simply have great packaging, know that you're not alone. Fortunately, you don't have to wait until it's cooked to find out whether the store-bought pasta you finally picked is any good. There are easy ways to tell simply by looking at the pasta and its label.

Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at Olio e Più, which has branches in NYC, Chicago, and Washington D.C., spoke exclusively to Chowhound and dropped some simple tips on finding the perfect store-bought pasta every time. Brands are important, whether you're looking for the most authentic variety or for something more specific, like the best gluten-free pasta. "For dried pasta, I would stick to trusted brands like Barilla or De Cecco," Corazzina reveals. While most stores stock the dried variety, some places also have fresh pasta available. He advises, "When shopping for fresh pasta, I look for bright and even coloring. The texture should be slightly moist and supple." The chef recommends picking up fresh pasta from farmers' markets. Although some varieties of stuffed pasta, like ravioli, are available in many supermarkets, they won't be as fresh as what you'll find in a weekly local market.