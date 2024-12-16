Cooking Pasta In Milk Has Its Benefits, But There's A Catch

Here's one chef's secret to great pasta: There are liquids other than water that you can boil your noodles in. Water may be the go-to, but milk takes your noodles to the next level. Cooking pasta in milk creates a luscious, creamy base that transforms into the perfect sauce foundation — no extra thickeners required. The key lies in the science. As pasta cooks, it releases starch into the milk. This starch thickens the liquid naturally, making it silky and rich, almost as if you've already added cream. Think mac and cheese that's unapologetically rich, or fettuccine Alfredo with a next-level lusciousness. The milk seeps into the pasta as it cooks, making every bite taste like it came from a five-star restaurant.

But you can't treat milk like water. Milk demands low and slow cooking to prevent scorching. Scorched milk not only ruins the flavor but also leaves you with a sticky mess that'll test your patience (and your dishwashing sponge). You'll also have to stir early and often to keep the pasta from sticking to the pot.

Milk choice also plays a role in the science. Whole milk is ideal because its fat content helps stabilize the starch and prevents curdling. Low-fat or skim milk has less fat, making it more likely to split under heat. Non-dairy milks add another layer of complexity. Almond milk, for instance, is low in protein and fat, so it won't thicken as effectively. Coconut milk can work in savory dishes, but its strong flavor might overpower delicate sauces.