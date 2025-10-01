Take Your Tastebuds To Disney World With Our Dole Whip Recipe
Nothing quite matches the magical feeling of a Disney experience, but you can bring the magic home with our Disney-inspired Dole Whip: It's a fun and easy way to revive the memories. Disney World's version of the fan-favorite treat is a velvety soft-serve creation that offers tons of juicy, fruity flavor because frozen pineapple is the main ingredient. Our version is a close copy of the original, and the no-fuss recipe requires only 5 ingredients to create an icy-cold, creamy whip that is sweet and tangy. It's a simple and quick dessert for a summer pool party, Disney movie night, a tropical-themed party, or simply a weekday snack. Most frozen treats are filled with sugar, but this one leans on pineapple with a touch of agave for the sweetness, making it a dessert you can feel good about serving and eating. It's also naturally dairy-free and vegan, and, as it happens, so is the version you get at Disney World.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love quick desserts that don't involve cooking, and I especially love ones that involve fruit. A blender or food processor will give you that soft-serve effect without requiring you to leave the house, and everyone enjoying it will be impressed." Keep reading to learn how to recreate this classic Disney treat.
Gather the ingredients for Disney-Inspired Dole Whip recipe
To make this recipe, pick up some frozen pineapple and pineapple juice — the foundation for this recipe. Then grab agave syrup, canned coconut cream, and lime juice. To lean into the subtle coconut flavor, grab some shredded coconut for an optional topping.
Step 1: Thaw the pineapple slightly
Remove the pineapple from the freezer and let it thaw for 5 minutes so it will blend more easily.
Step 2: Add the pineapple to a blender
Add the pineapple to a high-speed blender.
Step 3: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the pineapple juice, agave, coconut cream, and lime juice.
Step 4: Blend
Blend for a few minutes, using the blender tamper if needed to get the mixture moving.
Step 5: Freeze the mixture
Transfer the mixture to a glass or metal bowl and freeze for about 40 minutes.
Step 6: Scoop or swirl into serving cups
Scoop the Dole Whip into serving bowls or add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe it into serving cups, topped with shredded coconut if desired.
What pairs well with Dole Whip?
Disney-Inspired Dole Whip Recipe
Our version of Disney World's Dole Whip is a no-fuss recipe that requires only 5 ingredients to create a creamy soft-serve whip that is sweet and tangy.
Ingredients
- 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
- ½ cup pineapple juice
- 2 tablespoons agave
- 2 tablespoons coconut cream
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
Optional Ingredients
- shredded coconut for topping
Directions
- Remove the pineapple from the freezer and let it thaw for 5 minutes so it will blend more easily.
- Add the pineapple to a high-speed blender.
- Add the pineapple juice, agave, coconut cream, and lime juice.
- Blend for a few minutes, using the blender tamper if needed to get the mixture moving.
- Transfer the mixture to a glass or metal bowl and freeze for about 40 minutes.
- Scoop the Dole Whip into serving bowls or add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe it into serving cups, topped with shredded coconut if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|150
|Total Fat
|3.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|24.9 g
|Sodium
|2.4 mg
|Protein
|1.1 g
Can I make substitutions in this Dole Whip?
If you want to substitute some of the ingredients based on what you have on hand, you have several options. To start, you can use fresh pineapple instead of frozen, with just a few extra steps. After removing the skin, cut it into 1-inch chunks. If you buy a pineapple pre-cut, make sure the pieces are roughly one inch. Spread the chunks on a parchment-lined sheet pan that will fit in your freezer. Cover the pan loosely and freeze it for 4 hours or overnight. Then blend as directed in the recipe.
If you prefer to use a different sweetener, you can swap in the same amount of maple syrup or honey. You can also use coconut sugar or brown sugar. To keep things more natural, soften up four medjool dates and blend them with a little water to create a date paste you can blend right in. For the creamy element, there are a few things you can switch out. If you have canned coconut milk instead of coconut cream, open the can without shaking it, and the cream will be collected at the top, ready to scoop out as cream. You can also use a thick Greek yogurt or 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.
For additional flavor, try adding another frozen fruit to the mix. A half-and-half ratio with frozen mango works exceptionally well and provides a delicious sweet-and-tangy mix. Try the same ratio with frozen strawberries or raspberries for a colorful and sweet whip.
Can I turn Dole Whip into popsicles or another frozen treat?
The Dole Whip mixture can easily be transformed into other types of frozen treats. To make a classic popsicle, after you blend the mixture, pour it into a popsicle mold. Insert popsicle sticks and place the mold in the freezer for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight. If you want to enhance the look and flavor, fill half the mold with the pineapple mixture and then add a layer of your favorite berry puree. To make the puree, add 1-2 cups of frozen berries to a blender along with ¼ cup of water or juice, and a sweetener if desired.
A frozen Dole Whip bar is another fun option. Spread out the Dole Whip mixture in a parchment-lined square baking dish and top with shredded coconut. Cover and place in the freezer for 2-3 hours, then slice into bars and serve with a spoon. For small dessert bites, fill an ice tray with the pineapple mixture and leave plain or add chocolate chips. When frozen, you can pop out a Dole Whip cube for a mini treat or add it to the blender when making a smoothie for some extra creamy tanginess.