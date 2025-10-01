Take Your Tastebuds To Disney World With Our Dole Whip Recipe

Nothing quite matches the magical feeling of a Disney experience, but you can bring the magic home with our Disney-inspired Dole Whip: It's a fun and easy way to revive the memories. Disney World's version of the fan-favorite treat is a velvety soft-serve creation that offers tons of juicy, fruity flavor because frozen pineapple is the main ingredient. Our version is a close copy of the original, and the no-fuss recipe requires only 5 ingredients to create an icy-cold, creamy whip that is sweet and tangy. It's a simple and quick dessert for a summer pool party, Disney movie night, a tropical-themed party, or simply a weekday snack. Most frozen treats are filled with sugar, but this one leans on pineapple with a touch of agave for the sweetness, making it a dessert you can feel good about serving and eating. It's also naturally dairy-free and vegan, and, as it happens, so is the version you get at Disney World.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love quick desserts that don't involve cooking, and I especially love ones that involve fruit. A blender or food processor will give you that soft-serve effect without requiring you to leave the house, and everyone enjoying it will be impressed." Keep reading to learn how to recreate this classic Disney treat.