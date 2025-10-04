Where To Find The Best Farmers' Market In Your State
If you want the freshest local ingredients of the season, a farmers' market is the way to go. Not only can you pick up produce at its absolute prime, but you can also chat with the people who grew it and discover more about where your food comes from. In addition, many farmers' markets feature hidden gems from artisan bakers, small-batch cheesemakers, craftspeople, food truck operators, and creators of gourmet products like jams, sauces, and honeys.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are over 8,770 farmer's markets in the United States. Some are massive urban affairs that attract thousands of visitors, while others are smaller operations serving local communities. With that in mind, it helps to know which markets offer the best bang for your buck. Based on visitor reviews and voting polls from organizations like America's Farmers Market Celebration, these are the best farmers' markets in every state.
Alabama: Tuscaloosa River Market in Tuscaloosa
Set on the banks of the Black Warrior River, the Tuscaloosa River Market takes place every Saturday morning year-round, and every Tuesday afternoon in June and July. All of the food is certified to have come from within 25 miles of the Alabama state line, so you know you're getting hyper-local goods. You can also find artisan crafts, grab tasty eats at food trucks, and groove to local bands.
(205) 248-5295
1900 Jack Warner Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Alaska: Tanana Valley Farmers Market in Fairbanks
The Tanana Valley Farmers Market in Fairbanks is one of the oldest farmer's markets in Alaska, and it hosts a slew of local growers and makers. Vendors sell everything from Alaskan-grown vegetables and flowers to sausages, jellies, native handicrafts, and made-to-order food and drinks. The market runs from May to September and takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. There is also a special Holiday Bazaar in December.
(907) 456-3276
2600 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Arizona: Uptown Farmers Market in Phoenix
Foodies are big fans of the Uptown Farmers Market in Phoenix, which hosts an array of vendors and fun events every Saturday year-round. You can pick up everything from freshly baked artisan bread to local mushrooms, handmade tortillas, and Thai spring rolls. You can also watch chef demos for home cooking tips. If you can't make it to the market in-person, there's a home delivery service.
(602) 859-5648
5757 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arkansas: Bentonville Farmers Market in Bentonville
Every Saturday morning from April to October, the Bentonville Square transforms into a bustling market where you can meet local growers and artisans. It's been awarded the Best Market in Arkansas several times by America's Farmers Market Celebration thanks to its great selection of local food. Think fresh produce, pickled vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, and sweet treats. The art market also features paintings, pottery, jewelry, and other handmade items.
downtownbentonville.org/events/farmers-market
(479) 222-0946
100 S Main St, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Midtown Farmers Market in Sacramento
There's no shortage of farmers' markets in California, but one that consistently ranks as one of the best in the state and the nation is the Midtown Farmers Market in Sacramento. It takes place every Saturday morning and covers five blocks with over 200 vendors. On any given visit, you can find fresh fruits and vegetables, locally made cheeses, California wines, ceramics, candles, and more.
exploremidtown.org/midtown-markets
(916) 442-1500
1050 20th St, Sacramento, CA 95811
Colorado: Louisville Farmers Market in Louisville
If you're keen on supporting local farms and businesses in Colorado, make your way to the Louisville Farmers Market. Every Saturday morning between May and October, local vendors offer up fresh produce, beauty and wellness products, clothing, and packaged goods like granola and dog treats. The family-friendly market also offers plenty of excitement for little ones with tasty snacks on offer and a face painting station.
realfarmersmarketco.com/louisville-farmers-market/
(303) 902-2451
824 Front St, Louisville, CO 80027
Connecticut: Coventry Farmers Market in Coventry
Now in its 21st season, the Coventry Farmers Market is one of the biggest markets in Connecticut with numerous farmers and artisans plying their products. You can stock up on a vast array of items for the kitchen and home, including quality olive oil, pasture-raised meat, heirloom vegetables, and natural soaps. The market takes place every Sunday between June and October and often has themes like, "Honey Month" and "Apple Harvest."
(860) 742-4062
2299 South St, Coventry, CT 06238
Delaware: Historic Lewes Farmers Market in Lewes
For nearly 25 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has been bringing together producers, farmers, and community members over great food. You can visit over 40 vendors selling vegetables, baked goods, seafood, and more. There are also workshops on offer with chefs, gardeners, and wellness providers. The market runs on Saturday mornings from May to November and Wednesday mornings from June to September.
historiclewesfarmersmarket.org
(302) 644-1436
George H. P. Smith Park Johnson and, Dupont Ave, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota
The votes haven't been tallied for the 2025 American Farmers Market Celebration yet, but so far, the Lakewood Ranch Farmers' Market is all set to take first place in the country. This vibrant market takes place every Sunday year-round and has over 100 vendors. You can grab fresh food and artisan products, listen to live music, take a yoga class, and entertain the kids with hands-on activities.
lakewoodranch.com/life-on-the-ranch/themarket/
1561 Lakefront Dr, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240
Georgia: Cartersville Farmers Market in Cartersville
Established in 1982, the Cartersville Farmers Market has earned the title of the Best Farmers Market in Georgia several years in a row. Every Sunday morning from May to September, vendors gather to showcase locally grown foods ranging from pecans to peaches, fresh greens, and seasonal flowers. You can also find prepared goods like bread and pastries, nut butters, honey, sauces, spices, and pickled vegetables.
(770) 387-5142
10 N Public Square, Cartersville, GA 30120
Hawaii: Hilo Farmers Market in Hilo
It's not often you find a farmers market that operates every day of the week, but the Hilo Farmers Market is up and running every morning for all your fresh food needs. Wednesday and Saturday are the big market days with about 200 vendors on site. Goods on offer include a smorgasbord of seafood, fruit and vegetables, tropical flowers, roasted coffee, jewelry, and clothing.
(808) 933-1000
Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720
Idaho: Moscow Farmers Market in Moscow
Since 1976, the Moscow Farmers Market has been providing visitors with a fun space to shop for nutritious food, eye-catching art, and takeaway treats. The market takes place every Saturday from May to October, and there are often live bands to kick things up a notch. Peruse the stalls and you can find everything from small-batch coffee to grass-fed beef, local wine, sushi hand rolls, and landscape photography.
facebook.com/MoscowFarmersMarket/
(208) 883-7132
101-155 W 4th St, Moscow, ID 83843
Illinois: Arlington Heights Farmers Market In Arlington Heights
The Arlington Heights Farmers Market is so much more than just a place to grab fresh veggies and meats. Every Saturday from May to October, visitors can shop, listen to live music, and join fun events like adult and kid's yoga classes, birdhouse-making workshops, and book swaps. You can also fuel up on a variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, and barbecue eats.
arlingtonheightsfarmersmarket.org
(847) 255-1225
110 W Fremont St, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Indiana: YLNI Farmers Market in Wayne
For several years running, the Young Leaders of Indiana (YLNI) Farmers Market has earned the title of the top farmers market in Indiana. The 150 vendors that show up every Saturday morning are all producers from the area, and they offer a wide range of products, including vegetables, meats, spirits, baked goods, ceramics, and candles. Plus, the market is open year-round, making it easy to stock up every weekend.
ylni.org/what-we-do/ylni-farmers-market
302 E Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Iowa: Downtown Farmers' Market in Des Moines
Visit the Historic Court District of Des Moines on a Saturday between May and October, and you'll find a plethora of stalls manned by local growers, farmers, and artists. The market has been running for over 50 years, and it's a beloved local institution. You'll find something new and exciting around every corner, from fresh produce and meats to ready-to-eat goods, arts and crafts, and live music.
dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket/
(515) 286-4950
300 Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Lawrence Farmers Market in Lawrence
When the Lawrence Farmers Market began in 1976, it consisted of just a few farmers selling produce out of their trucks. Today, over 75 farmers, food entrepreneurs, and chefs gather on Saturdays to sell products that are grown or made within 50 miles of Lawrence. Products include local meats, flowers, nuts, sauces, eggs, handcrafted wooden utensils, and baked goods. You can also catch local bands and buskers.
(785) 505-0117
824, New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Mt. Washington Farmers Market in Mount Washington
In 2024, the Mt. Washington Farmers Market was voted the top farmers market in the nation by America's Farmers Market Celebration. It's currently in second place for 2025, although the voting isn't finished yet. In addition to the food and handicraft stalls, you can expect events like live glass blowing, car cruise-ins, and cutest pet contests. The market takes place every Saturday morning and Tuesday evening from June to September.
(502) 538-4216
300 Snapp St, Mt Washington, KY 40047
Louisiana: Shreveport Farmers Market in Shreveport
The Shreveport Farmers Market celebrates farmers and food artisans who sell products that are grown or made within a 100-mile radius. Every Saturday morning from May to August, you can pick up an array of fresh fruits and veggies, including peaches, plums, peas, and chiles. Pantry goods include artisanal crackers and honey, and you can also shop for locally-made jewelry and artworks. Food trucks offer barbecue meats and vegan eats.
redriverrevel.com/farmers-market/
(318) 424-4000
101 Crockett St, Shreveport, LA 71101
Maine: Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers Market in Brunswick
Set on the sprawling Crystal Spring Farm in Brunswick, the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers Market has been going strong for over 25 years. It's one of the biggest markets in Maine with over 30 vendors selling everything from seafood to organic meat, handmade cheese, mushrooms, grains, dairy products, and baked goods. You can also grab artisan products like vinegar, jerky, and hard ciders.
(207) 729-7694
277 Pleasant Hill Rd, Brunswick, ME 04011
Maryland: Baltimore Farmers Market in Baltimore
If you're in Baltimore and looking to stock up on farm-fresh veggies, eggs, and meat, as well as arts and crafts and ready-to-made treats, many say you can't go wrong at the Baltimore Farmers Market. It's been around since 1977, which is a testament to how much locals love it. It takes place every Sunday morning from April to December and features only local producers, including farmers, artists, and entrepreneurs.
(410) 752-8632
E Saratoga St & Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: Billerica Community Farmers Market in Billerica
Since 2022, the Billerica Community Farmers Market has been voted the best farmers' market in Massachusetts, thanks to its great selection of farm-fresh produce, prepared foods, arts, crafts, and more. It's also just a fun place to be with live music, chef demos, clowns, and educational workshops. You might even get to meet live animals like llamas and hawks. The market runs every Monday afternoon from June to September.
billericacommunityfarmersmarket.org
(978) 435-3939
793 Boston Rd, Billerica, MA 01821
Michigan: Eastern Market in Detroit
Established in the 1840s, Detroit's Eastern Market is one of the longest running farmers' markets in the U.S. Every Saturday, over 225 vendors gather to sell everything from meat to baked goods, veggies, flowers, and artworks. If you need a break from shopping, there's also a distillery inside, as well as several food vendors. Keep an eye out for special events like the holiday night market and the Flower Day festival.
(313) 833-9300
2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI 48207
Minnesota: St. Paul Farmers' Market in St. Paul
The St. Paul Farmers' Market has been providing Minnesotans with fresh food since 1854. The main market takes place every Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Saint Paul, but there are also smaller markets across the state that run throughout the week. The goods on offer come from within 100 miles of Saint Paul and include bread, meat, dairy products, sauces, coffee, made-to-order foods, and more.
(651) 227-8101
290 5th St E, St Paul, MN 55101
Mississippi: Pontotoc Farmers Market in Pontotoc
When Mississippi Magazine asked readers to vote for their favorite farmers' market in the state for 2025, the Pontotoc Farmers Market came out on top. Founded in the 1800s, the market runs Saturdays from May to October and Wednesdays in the summer. It features all-local goods grown or made within 40 miles of Pontotoc. Think naturally grown plants and vegetables, hormone-free meats, fresh eggs, hand-crafted art, and home goods.
(662) 760-6703
25 W Jefferson St, Pontotoc, MS 38863
Missouri: DeSoto Farmers Market in DeSoto
Created with the mission of making healthy food more readily available to all, the DeSoto Farmers Market is the place to be in DeSoto on Saturday mornings between May and October. Everything you'll find there is produced within a 75-mile radius, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, honey, jams, baked goods, soaps, and jewelry. There's also often live music and fun activities for little ones.
gethealthydesoto.org/desoto-farmers-market/
(314) 550-8463
520 N Main St, De Soto, MO 63020
Montana: Livingston Farmers Market in Livingston
Whether the sun is shining or rain is pouring down, the Livingston Farmers Market is open every Wednesday afternoon from June to September at the Miles Park Band Shell in Livingston. Visitors can groove to live music and peruse stalls selling local veggies, prepared foods, craft beers, flowers, and artworks. There are also special themed days like Christmas in July, National Fishing Day, and First Responders Day.
westernsustainabilityexchange.org/livingston-farmers-market/
(406) 222-0730
229 River Dr, Livingston, MT 59047
Nebraska: Sunday Farmers Market at College View in Lincoln
Nebraska is one of the biggest food producers in the U.S., so it's no surprise there are tons of farmers' markets across the state. According to America's Farmers Market Celebration, one of the best is the Sunday Farmers Market at College View. Swing by between April and October to meet local producers and pick up an array of goods like fresh produce, proteins, pantry staples, and tasty snacks.
(402) 217-9215
4801 Prescott Ave, Lincoln, NE 68506
Nevada: Las Vegas Farmers Market in Las Vegas
Tourists may come to Las Vegas for the casinos and over-the-top buffets, but locals know that if you want healthy home-grown eats, the Las Vegas Farmers Market is the place to go. The market takes place in different locations on various days, including Thursdays in The District in Henderson, Saturdays in Downtown Summerlin, and Sundays in The Uncommons. Each market offers fresh produce, artisan gourmet goods, one-of-a-kind clothing, wellness products, refreshing beverages, and sweet treats.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Salem NH Farmers Market in Salem
Every Sunday morning from May to October, The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem transforms into a lively farmers market where you can pick up wholesome foods and handmade items. In the winter, The Salem NH Farmers Market moves to the Labelle Winery in Derry. The majority of vendors are producers-only, meaning they grow, cook, prepare, or create the goods themselves.
(603) 833-2311
77 Rockingham Park Blvd, Salem, NH 03079 (Summer)
14 Route 111, Derry, NH 03038 (Winter)
New Jersey: The Woodbury Farmers Market in Woodbury
Currently ranked best farmer's market in the Northeast by the America's Farmers Market Celebration, The Woodbury Farmers Market offers up fresh food and fun vibes. It takes place every Saturday morning from June to September and features local growers, producers, and artisans. Seasonal fruits and veggies are always on offer, along with baked goods, meats, flowers, candles, handmade crafts, and enticing bites like apple nachos and Philly cheesesteaks.
mainstreetwoodbury.org/farmers-market/
(856) 271-6399
Railroad Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096
New Mexico: Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces in Las Cruces
Spanning seven city blocks, the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces has been going strong for over 50 years. The main market takes place on Saturday mornings, and features over 200 vendors selling locally grown and made food and crafts. You can pick up everything from local hatch chiles to meats, fresh eggs, and cheese, along with jewelry, clothing, and furniture.
farmersandcraftsmarketoflascruces.com
(575) 201-3853
221 N Main St Studio E, Las Cruces, NM 88001
New York: The Tarrytown Sleep Hollow Farmers Market (TASH) in Tarrytown
New York state has its fair share of farmers' markets, but voters consistently place The Tarrytown Sleep Hollow Farmers Market (TASH) as one of the best. The open-air market runs every Saturday from May to November with live music, kids' activities, and over 100 vendors. All of the goods come from within 100 miles, so you can expect fresh seafood, artisan cheeses, locally made sauces, and more.
John Paulding School, 154 N Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591
North Carolina: Black Mountain Tailgate Market in Black Mountain
From its humble beginnings in 1994, with just two folks selling produce to a few buyers, the Black Mountain Tailgate Market has grown into a beloved institution. Every Saturday between May and November, you can pick up organic produce, locally raised meats, fun fashion items, and home goods. You can also check out live bands, non-profit organizations, food stalls, and children's activities.
(828) 419-4613
130 Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711
North Dakota: Minot Farmers Market in Minot
You never know what you're going to find at the Minot Farmers Market, an open-air market that takes place on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday and Saturday mornings from June to October in Oak Park. Farmers, producers, and makers are constantly bringing in new goods like seasonal veggies, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, and local wines. Fun events include salsa showdowns, pickling contests, and Little Vendor days.
Oak Park, 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND 58703
Ohio: Athens Farmers Market in Athens
Stop by the Athens Farmers Market any Saturday morning throughout the year or Wednesday mornings between April and November and you can stock up on a huge variety of goods. Since 1972, farmers, growers, and producers have been gathering at the market to showcase the freshest produce, meats, bread, cheeses, syrups, and sweets. There is also a great selection of local wines and ciders, plus food trucks on site.
(740) 593-6763
701 E State St, Athens, OH 45701
Oklahoma: Tahlequah Farmers' Market in Tahlequah
Now in its 19th season, the Tahlequah Farmers' Market is all about supporting small farmers and local craftspeople in Northeast Oklahoma. Just a few of the homegrown goods you might find include farm-raised meats, artisan bread, fresh herbs, honey, homemade salsas, and local wines. As you shop, you can listen to live music by local musicians. The market takes place every Saturday morning from April to October.
(918) 931-8417
200 E Morgan St, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Oregon: Portland Farmers Market at PSU in Portland
The Portland Farmers Market operates several markets around Portland throughout the week, but the biggest is the flagship PSU Farmers Market at Portland State University. Every Saturday morning, over 100 vendors set up stalls selling everything from beef bone broth to breakfast burritos, Asian pears, albacore tuna, and almond butter cups. Keep in mind that it can attract over 9,000 people a day, so you may want to arrive early to get a head start.
(503) 241-0032
1803 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97201
Pennsylvania: Lancaster Central Market in Lancaster
With a history that spans nearly 300 years, Lancaster Central Market is the oldest farmers' market in America. It began in 1730, when local farmers started selling produce and goods in an open field. The current building was built in 1889, and it's still a gathering place for producers and buyers today. Inside, you'll find vendors selling local meats, dairy products, baked goods, vegetables, handmade items, and more.
(717) 735-6890
23 N Market St, Lancaster, PA 17603
Rhode Island: Scituate Rotary Farmers Market in North Scituate
The Scituate Rotary Farmers Market celebrates seasonal produce every Saturday from May to September. Depending on when you visit, you could be treated to an array of fresh peaches, corn, heirloom tomatoes, and mushrooms at their prime. Makers and creators also offer handcrafted foodstuffs and items like salsas, jams, bagels, soaps, and greeting cards. You can also fuel up at food trucks and take in live music.
scituaterotaryfarmersmarket.com
(401) 451-7483
46 Institute Ln, Scituate, RI 02857
South Carolina: Travelers Rest Farmers' Market in Travelers Rest
Travelers Rest may have small-town vibes, but it's home to the largest independently-run, non-profit farmers market in South Carolina. Throughout the season (between May and September), the Saturday market sees about 60,000 visitors who come to peruse the goods on offer from over 70 vendors. You can fill your shopping bag with produce like watermelon, blueberries, and microgreens, as well as pantry staples, fresh bread, coffee beans, and all-natural dips.
travelersrestfarmersmarket.com
(864) 610-0965
235 Trailblazer Dr, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
South Dakota: Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City
Open year-round, the Black Hills Farmers Market is where residents and visitors of Rapid City go to support local growers and small businesses. On Saturday mornings (and Wednesday evenings from July to October), you can pick up farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, homegrown meats, dairy products, canned goods, cut flowers, and handcrafted gifts. Fun events include the annual Great Zucchini Race, raffles, and demonstrations by local experts.
(605) 646-0976
245 E Omaha St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Clarksville Downtown Market in Clarksville
Judging from the votes so far for this year's America's Farmers Market Celebration, the Clarksville Downtown Market is a shoo-in for the top farmers market in Tennessee. Held on Saturday mornings from May to October at Public Square, the open-air market offers up a smorgasbord of goods produced by local farmers and artisans. You can take your pick of enticing goods like fresh veggies, flowers, pickles, honey, and handmade crafts.
visitclarksvilletn.com/things-to-do/farmers-market/
(931) 645-7476
1 Public Square, Clarksville, TN 37040
Texas: Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square in McKinney
Set in the charming Chestnut Square Historic Village amid preserved buildings, the Historic McKinney Farmers Market offers a unique market experience. In addition to fresh produce, grass-fed and heritage meats, and pantry items, you can find one-of-a-kind items like handmade leather bags, tallow skincare products, and artistic glass and stone terrariums. The market takes place every Saturday morning come rain or shine.
chestnutsquare.org/farmers-market
(972) 562-8790
315 S Chestnut St, McKinney, TX 75069
Utah: Farmers Market Ogden in Ogden
It's all about fun, fresh food, and community vibes at the Farmers Market in Ogden. During the summer and fall, the market runs every Saturday on Historic 25th Street, and the winter market takes place in February at Ogden Union Station. Visitors can shop for local produce and handmade goods, take yoga classes, listen to live music, and partake in fun events like dog parades.
(385) 389-1411
300 Block, Historic 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401 & 2501 Wall Ave, Ogden, UT 84401
Vermont: Burlington Farmers Market in Burlington
Since 1980, the Burlington Farmers Market has been enticing locals and visitors alike with seasonal fruits and vegetables, specialty food products, and unique handmade items like glassworks, ceramics, and wooden bowls and rolling pins. You can also sample local food and beverages like burgers, hot dogs, cookies, ice cream, cider, and craft beer. Located in the South End, the market is open every Saturday morning from May to October.
(802) 560-5904
345 Pine St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Charlottesville City Market in Charlottesville
At the time of writing, the Charlottesville City Market is second place in the country in the America's Farmers Market Celebration, which is a solid indication of how much people love this vibrant outdoor market. Held every Saturday from April to November, the market showcases the best of Virginia produce, including apples, fresh greens, and berries. You can also pick up grass-fed meats, baked goods, and unique crafts.
visitcharlottesville.org/directory/charlottesville-city-market/
(434) 970-3371
100 E Water St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Washington: Maple Valley Farmers Market in Maple Valley
The Maple Valley Farmers Market consistently wins accolades from publications and organizations like The Seattle Times, USA Today, and America's Farmers Market Celebration for being the best farmers' market in Washington. Stop by on a Saturday morning between May and October and you'll find over 100 vendors offering everything from cotton candy to cut flowers, fresh seafood, hot sauce, and pet snacks.
(425) 835-3269
25719 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038
West Virginia: Capitol Market in Charleston
Set in a historic train station, the Capitol Market has something for everyone. You can peruse fresh produce at the greenhouse stations outdoors, visit specialty shops inside for wine, cheese, meats, and chocolates, or grab a bite to eat at one of the food stalls or sit-down restaurants. There are also special events throughout the year like cook-offs, fundraisers, wine mixers, and farm-to-table dinners. The market is open daily, year-round.
(304) 344-1905
800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Dane County Farmers Market in Madison
If you want to experience some of the best produce Wisconsin has to offer, the Dane County Farmers Market is the place to be. The first market took place in 1972, and since then, it's grown into the biggest producers-only farmers market in the country. It takes place every Wednesday and Saturday morning from April to November and features over 220 vendors selling fresh produce, Wisconsin cheese, meat, and much more.
(608) 455-1999
2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Farmers Market
Every Saturday morning throughout the summer months, Jackson Hole's Town Square transforms into an animated market with live music and colorful stalls manned by local farmers, ranchers, and producers. You can pick up fresh summer fruits and vegetables, farm-raised meats, honey, cheeses, jams, and sweet treats. Even better, a percentage of the money you spend on food and gourmet products goes toward local non-profit organizations.
(805) 698-5489
10 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
With so many amazing farmers markets across the country, narrowing down the best in each state was no easy task. To do so, we looked at voting polls from America's Farmers Market Celebration, as well as local and national publications to see which markets get shouted out by locals and visitors alike. We also looked at star ratings on platforms like Google, comments on Reddit, and social media shares. These are the markets that get the most love for their diversity of offerings, great vibes, and community support.