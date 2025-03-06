Store-Bought Vs Farm Fresh Eggs: How Are They Different?

So, what's in it for you if you pick up your weekly egg haul from the farmer's market? Certainly, a more nutrient-dense egg that comes from a hen living her best life on an omnivore diet of grains, greens, and bugs (which may also give you a sense of inner peace if you're an animal-lover concerned about the caging practices and restricted access to the outdoors that is sometimes a fact of life with commercialized egg farms). But beyond that, farm fresh eggs also just taste great.

Admittedly, some blind taste tests, including one by Serious Eats, have found that when people don't know which eggs they're eating, they can't discern farm fresh from store-bought. And yet, dozens of first-hand accounts of people trying farm fresh eggs for the first time describe a noticeable difference. So whether it's placebo effect, a reaction to the often larger, yellower yolk and firmer egg white, or something else entirely, many agree that farm fresh eggs simply taste richer and more flavorful — especially when used for a dish that highlights the egg's flavor, like scrambled, fried, or poached eggs.

But there's one thing to keep in mind if you go this route: Although farm fresh eggs do not have to be refrigerated, since they are typically unwashed and therefore still have a protective bloom, you should wash farm eggs just before use to avoid bacterial contamination. If you do plan to wait more than two or so weeks before using them, however, it is perfectly fine to refrigerate the eggs, washed or unwashed, to extend their lifespan. And P.S. — to check if your eggs are still good, try placing them in a cup of water and see if they float (old) or sink (still good!).